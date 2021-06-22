Amazon Prime Day 2022 date and best deals predicted

The date for Amazon Prime Day 2022 is no doubt already marked in Amazon HQ's secret internal calendars. While we have no official info on the annual event yet, T3 has been covering Amazon sales for over six years now – and I've personally covered the last four Prime Days – and so we can make already make some predictions about Prime Day 2022.

Last year, Amazon Prime Day 2021 took place over two days in June with the 48-hour period seeing the best deals matching or beating previous Prime Day sale prices. Now that it's in the rear view mirror, we can look ahead to this year's event, starting with that all important question: when is Prime Day 2022?

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022?

When it comes to predicting the Amazon Prime Day 2022 date, in previous years that would have been an easy one: some time in mid July, as it was in 2017, 2018 and 2019. But in 2020, due to the pandemic, Prime Day moved to October. Then in 2021 Amazon moved Prime Day to Monday 21 and Tuesday 22 June, citing clashes with summer travel and the Olympics as the reason to move it from its traditional July slot. I think that for 2022, Prime Day will move back to mid July.

My current prediction for the Amazon Prime Day 2022 date is this: Amazon Prime Day 2022 will take place on Monday 11 July and Tuesday 12 July, 2022. I expect it to start at a minute past midnight on the Monday and finish at 23:59 on the Tuesday, so like last year it'll be a 48 hour event (minus two minutes).

Popular Prime Day deals

So what did you buy over Prime Day 2021? Our data shows the most popular products that you bought via T3.com and other websites from Future Publishing. They're listed in the widget below – some of the products are showing a price cut right now. We also have additional data from Amazon and US insights firm Numerator.

Amazon UK contacted us with some info on how Prime Day 2021 went down at their end. Here's what they told us:

The Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with Alexa Voice Remote was the most popular item purchased during the Prime Day event in the UK. Some of the top categories Prime members shopped during Prime Day in the UK included Hardware, Skin Care, Devices, Spirits and Make-up.

Top Sellers: Some of the top-selling products in the UK during the Prime Day event, excluding Amazon Devices, were the: Shark Anti Hair Wrap Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Andrex 54 Toilet Rolls, Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Tennessee Whiskey, Finish All-in-One Max Dishwasher Tablets, CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser, Pinch of Nom Everyday Light Recipe Book and Oral-B Smart 6 6000N CrossAction Electric Toothbrush.

Beauty: Among the top-selling products during the Prime Day event from the beauty category were the CeraVe SA Smoothing Cleanser, CeraVe Moisturising Lotion, Maybelline New York Lash Sensational Sky High Mascara, Real Techniques Miracle Complexion Sponge and Bed Head By Tigi Shampoo And Conditioner Set.

Consumer Electronics: Among the top-selling products during the Prime Day event outside of Amazon Devices from the consumer electronics category were the Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Portable Wireless Bluetooth Speaker, Sony WF-1000XM3 Truly Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones, Sennheiser HD 450BT Wireless Headphones and GoPro HERO8 Black Bundle.

Grocery: Among the top-selling products during the Prime Day event from the grocery category were the Lindt Lindor Treat Bar 38 g (Pack of 24), Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Gift Box, 42 Chocolates, Barr American Cream Soda Fizzy Drink Cans, NESTLE The Big Biscuit Box, Chocolate Biscuit Bars x71, Lavazza Crema e Aroma, Arabica and Robusta Medium Roast Coffee Beans, 1kg.

Small and Medium-Sized Business Top Selling Categories: Top-selling categories for third-party selling partners during the Prime Day event in the UK include Lighting, Exercise and Fitness, Skincare, Housewares, Headphones, Linens, Wireless Accessories, Nail Care and Outdoors.

Small and Medium-Sized Business Top Sellers: Top-selling products in the UK from third-party selling partners during the Prime Day event include the: Greenzla Reusable Make-up Remover Pads, Gritin Resistance Bands, Dreamon Take Apart Dinosaur Toys, Solar Garden String Lights and Anker Power Bank.

We also have some interesting data from insights firm Numerator. It says that in the US, the average Prime Day 2021 order size was $44.75, down from $54.64 on Prime Day 2020 and $58.91 on Prime Day 2019. One in 10 households (11%) who shopped Prime Day placed 5+ orders throughout the event. More than half (55%) placed 2+ orders.

In a survey of 3,132 verified Prime Day buyers, Numerator found that one in 10 Prime Day buyers (10%) joined Amazon Prime since the onset of COVID-19. 2% of those joined on Prime Day 2021. Top categories that Prime Day buyers reported purchasing are Health & Beauty (28%), Consumer Electronics (28%), Household Essentials (27%), Apparel & Shoes (27%), Home & Garden (26%), and Smart Home Devices (17%). Among those who bought smart home devices on Prime Day, two-thirds (66%) said their purchase was Amazon-branded.

What will be the best Prime Day deals of 2022?

Aah, the big question! It's much too early to be able to point at specific products that will be getting a Prime Day price cut but one thing is for certain: Amazon's own devices will get some heavy price cuts during the Prime Day 2022 sale. So if you're after an Echo speaker or smart display, a Fire TV stick or tablet or a Kindle e-reader, then Prime Day is likely to be the time you'll see these devices at their cheapest. Expect deals on other brands that Amazon owns, too – Ring and Blink security cameras and doorbells, and eero Wi-Fi mesh systems, for example.

There are also likely to be deals on Amazon services such as Amazon Music, Prime Video, Kindle Unlimited and Audible. If these deals follow the patterns of previous years, they will take the form of reduced monthly subscriptions for periods such as three months, and for new users only.

Other product categories that are likely to see decent discounts for Prime Day 2022 are TVs, headphones, small appliances, sports and fitness equipment, electric toothbrushes and shavers. We expect to see discounts in every department at Amazon and so the biggest challenge will be sorting through them to find the best ones. That's where T3 can help. Keep this page bookmarked because we'll be adding the best Prime Day deals to this article.

Will there be any Prime Day PS5 deals? My prediction is "yes, but don't expect cheap PS5 consoles". It's almost certain there will be deals on official accessories, games and peripherals as well as console+game bundles. As for discounts on the PS5 console itself? Probably not. I'd hope that by Prime Day 2022 the PS5 restock debacle will be drawing to a close but the market won't be so awash in consoles that Amazon can suddenly start discounting them. My guess is that the first notable PS5 console discounts will arrive for Black Friday 2022.

If you're planning to snap up a Google device on the cheap over Prime Day – perhaps a Nest Audio, Hub, Cam or Doorbell, then you'll want to look somewhere other than Amazon as Amazon doesn't sell Google devices. In the past, we've seen Currys offer good discounts on Google devices during the Amazon Prime Day sale so we'll be hoping for the same in 2022. I'd also look to AO.com for Google device deals over the Prime Day period.

Below is a selection of products that – due to their popularity being high and their release date not being too recent – could be very good candidates for Prime Day discounts. All prices shown at live Amazon prices, so if they get discounted early, you can be one of the first to know.

Other items we expect to see getting decent price cuts for Prime Day 2022 include the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, Fitbit Sense, Garmin Forerunner 245, Garmin Forerunner 745 and Garmin Forerunner 945, the Ninja Foodi Smartlid, Instant Vortex, Tower Air Fryer Express, Beats Powerbeats Pro, Beats Studio Buds, JBL Flip 5, JBL Charge 5 and the Ring Video Doorbell 2nd Gen.

How often does Amazon do Prime Day?

Amazon does Prime Day once a year, though 2016 was the last time it ran for 24 hours. It extended the event to run for 48 hours in 2019, and again for 2020 and 2021, so although you could (correctly) argue that is actually two Prime Days, the Prime Day sale event happens once a year.

How long is Amazon Prime Day?

While Prime Day started as a 24-hour sale when it was introduced in 2015 it stretched to 30 hours in 2017, to 36 hours in 2018 and then to 48 hours for 2019, 2020 and 2021. For 2022, I expect Prime Day to be 48 hours' long again.

Can you get a free Prime account for Prime Day?

Yes, if you've not had a Prime account before, as Amazon offers all new customers a free 30-day trial of Amazon Prime. After that you'll be charged £7.99 a month or £79 a year, but you can cancel your Prime account at any time during the trial and you won't be charged.

Get your free Amazon Prime UK trial

Another way to get those Prime Day deals without paying for a Prime Account is if someone in your household has a Prime account (either a paid account or a free trial) then they can share certain Amazon Prime benefits with one other adult by forming an Amazon Household. Prime benefits that can be shared with the other adult in the Amazon Household include: Prime Delivery, Prime Early Access and Prime-Exclusive items. For someone in your household to share their Prime benefits, they'll need to visit their Amazon Prime account page. On this page, under Share your Prime Benefits, they can invite you by clicking the Invite someone now button.

If you're a student, Amazon will give you a free six-month Amazon Prime trial. After that, Prime Student will cost you just £3.99 a month. Prime Student has additional benefits including money off text books, fashion, stationary, nutrition and other uni essentials.

Get your free Amazon Prime UK student trial account

Do any other retailers do Prime Day?

They won't call them Prime Day sales but plenty of retailers do hold sales in July – a traditional sales month – and I'd expect lots of them to align their sales with Prime Day or perhaps kick them off a week or so ahead of Prime Day. In the UK, if it's alternative Prime Day sales you're after, keep an eye on Currys, AO.com, Argos, and John Lewis. Our best sales article is updated every month with the hottest sales to shop so when Prime Day rolls around, do check it out for alternative Prime Day sales.