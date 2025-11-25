Jump to category:
Best Black Friday deals on watches at Amazon – including Seiko, Citizen, Timex and more

Think you can't get a great watch at Amazon? Think again!

Best Black Friday deals on watches from Amazon
It's Black Friday week, people, and if you weren't already aware, the world around you is about to be consumed by killer savings and discounts on all manner of items. Here at T3, we've been hard at work hunting down early deals throughout November, with a range of brands jumping the gun on the sales.

For me, that has meant a lot of time tracking down the best deals on the best watches out there. I've found everything from £13 Casio's to £14,000 Panerai's, to help you navigate what's worthy of your hard-earned cash.

This year, I've been really impressed with Amazon's offering. While the big box brand might not be your first port of call for a luxurious purchase, it does have some great watches for good prices – and I've done the legwork, so all you have to do is choose!

Dive watches

Spinnaker Hull Diver
Spinnaker Hull Diver: was £324 now £198 at Amazon
Save a whopping £126 on this stylish dive watch!

Citizen Promaster Diver
Citizen Promaster Diver: was £399 now £245.79 at Amazon
This is a killer dive watch at a great price.

Spinnaker Bradner
Spinnaker Bradner: was £225 now £153.85 at Amazon
We love Spinnaker, and this is a lot of watch for the cash.

Sport watches

Citizen Tsuyosa
Citizen Tsuyosa: was £262.82 now £147.05 at Amazon
Save over £115 on the brilliant Citizen Tsuyosa!

Chronographs

Fossil Coachman Chronograph
Fossil Coachman Chronograph: was £140.08 now £69.30 at Amazon
This retro-cool chronograph is better than half price.

Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph
Citizen Eco-Drive Chronograph: was £599 now £359.10 at Amazon
Save 40% on this cool Citizen chronograph.

Seiko Chronograph SSB377P1
Seiko Chronograph SSB377P1: was £170 now £144.50 at Amazon
This classy Seiko is a steal at under £150.

Field watches

Timex Expedition Scout
Timex Expedition Scout: was £70 now £40.69 at Amazon
A classic at a price that's hard to beat.

GMT watches

Fossil Blue GMT
Fossil Blue GMT: was £175.28 now £94.50 at Amazon
A pop of colour with a cool complication.

Does Amazon sell watches during Black Friday?

Well, in case all of that wasn't evidence enough – yes! While Amazon has never been the first port of call for luxury timepieces, its offering in the low- and mid-tier has been steadily improving over the last few years.

There are some real gems to be had – and I've trawled through the not-so-good bits to save you the hardest part! All you have to do is choose – okay, maybe I took the second hardest part...

Do watches go on sale for Black Friday?

Absolutely! While the sales event may be more well known for cut price technology, watches still make their way into the sales. I've already trawled through the early deals for all of our trusted partners, curating the best watch deals under £500, the best deals on dive watches and more.

There's certain to be more to come, too – the sales always tend to amp up the week of Black Friday, with many vendors adding in new deals for the real thing, even if they've gone early with a selection.

Is it better to wait for Black Friday or Cyber Monday?

While it can be tempting to hold off for a better deal later in the sale, my experience suggests that the best deals on watches are live from Black Friday onwards – there's rarely an uptick between the Friday and the Monday.

