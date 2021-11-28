I tried this smart ski coach and it would make the best Xmas gift, especially with this 50% off Cyber Monday deal

If you're stuck on what to buy the keen skier in your life, allow me to direct you towards Carv. This smart ski coach uses sensors to coach you into a ski supremo – I tried it out in Austria and was seriously impressed. It's on the pricey side (although pretty reasonable if you factor in how much an actual human coach costs per day), so it's well worth snapping up this Black Friday / Cyber Monday deal while it's live.

Right now you can get 50% off Carv devices, taking the price down from $150 / £150 to $75 / £75. There's limited stock if you're after a pre-Xmas delivery, so get on it sooner rather than later if you want to give it as a gift.

The Carv app gives you real-time audio coaching through your headphones, as you ski. There are modes focused on helping you perfect one specific aspect of your skiing, gamified drills with levels to progress through, or challenges to help warm you up – things like seeing how many turns you can do in 30 seconds, whether you can match your turns to a metronome beat, what the highest edge angle you can achieve. If you've reached a plateau with your skiing, it'll suggest new focus areas to help you progress to the next level. I found it helped me think of skiing and in a completely new way, and there are plenty of glowing reviews from happy customers.