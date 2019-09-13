Black Friday just came early with this cheap Karcher window vac deal

As the cooler nights approach there are two increasing likelihoods. One is that people in older houses, particularly with single-glazed windows, are going to be battling condensation on those windows. The other is that, as as the winter holidays approach and entertaining turns into a full-time pursuit, there WILL be drinks spilled in your home.

Don't tackle these tasks with towels or bits of kitchen paper. What you need is a vacuum that will quickly suck up all of that liquid – whether it's wine from a coffee table or condensation from a window or mirror – and Karcher makes some of the best window vacs in the business. Want proof? Then check out our window vacuum cleaners roundup.

UK electrical retailer Currys is on your side when it comes to battling spills and condensation as it has the excellent Karcher WV 1 Plus Window Vacuum Cleaner for the UK's lowest price. That price is just £34.99, saving you £45.00 on the previous price of £79.99. That's a deal that's worthy of the Black Friday sales nearly three months before those sales have begun.

The Karcher WV 1 Plus also comes with a microfibre cloth and spray bottle as well as a 20 ml sachet of cleaning detergent as it's also ideal drying glass surfaces after cleaning them.

It's a rechargeable device, which offers up to 20 minutes of cleaning per charge – that might not sound much but it's plenty of time to get your windows clean and dry. Once you're done, simply open the tank and the pour the dirty water down the sink.

This deal is part of the Currys Summer Mega Deals promotion which ends on Tuesday 17 September.

If you'd rather have the Karcher WV 2, which has slightly longer battery life at 25 minutes, the best prices for that model are below.