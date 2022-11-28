Cyber Monday Christmas gift ideas 2022 live: bargain picks for friends and family

There's certainly money to be saved if you buy from the best Cyber Monday deals (opens in new tab). It's a great time to treat yourself to something nice but if you're clever, it's also an ideal time to get that Christmas shopping in early.
Yes, you can find some big savings on a big TV (see our Black Friday TV deals live blog (opens in new tab)) but you can find lots of discounts on smaller stuff too, from household goods to perfect stocking fillers.
If you have a list of people to buy for this Christmas it certainly pays to start your shopping in the Black Friday sales. Not just for the savings though – shopping now means that you can relax in December and enjoy the festivities without battling through the busy shops or gambling on whether those last-minute online orders will arrive on time.
To help you along your way, our Black Friday Christmas Gift Idea blog will be seeking out some top savings on products that are ideal for all of your family and friends. If you need more ideas, take a read through T3's full Christmas Gift Guide, organised by category or browse some of our curated buying guides.
T3's top Christmas Gift Idea deals
- AirAlcohol: up to 35% off spirits, wine and beer (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch: Series 7 gets £70 price cut (opens in new tab)
- Beats: save £110.95 on the Beats Studio3 (opens in new tab)
- Chocolates: Celebrations 2.4kg box now 21% off (opens in new tab)
- Coffee Machines: get the Tassimo Pod Coffee Machine for just £25! (opens in new tab)
- Echo Dot: buy the Echo Dot for just £16.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fitness tracker: get the Fitbit Charge 5 for just £99! (opens in new tab)
- Google Pixel: save £100 on the new Google Pixel 6a (opens in new tab)
- Grooming: Philips Electric Shaver 5000 now 45% off (opens in new tab)
- Kindles: up to 25% off across the whole range (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: Asus VivoBook 15 reduced by £220 (opens in new tab)
- Lego: Star Wars, Harry Potter and more sets reduced (opens in new tab)
- Nike: 25% off products site-wide (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo: find Nintendo Switch games for under £20 (opens in new tab)
- Oral-B: better than half price on the Oral-B iO7 (opens in new tab)
- Perfume: top brands half price at Boots (opens in new tab)
- Philips Hue: bulbs, strips and switches discounted (opens in new tab)
- PS5: top PlayStation 5 games now under £15 (opens in new tab)
- Sonos: 20% off speakers and soundbars (opens in new tab)
- Storage: memory cards and SSDs now up to 57% off (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now 27% cheaper (opens in new tab)
- Toys: up to a 1/3 off at Argos (opens in new tab)
- TVs: get £200 off the Hisense 50-inch 4K HDR TV (opens in new tab)
- Video doorbells: Ring Wireless down to £59.99 (opens in new tab)
- VR headsets: Oculus Quest 2 bundle now £349 (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: Xbox Series S now £189 (opens in new tab)
For the washing up lover in your life
Take a look at that. What you are looking at there is the Rolls Royce or Apple iPhone of dish and cutlery drainers. It's the Joseph Joseph Extend and yes: it does extend.
Normally this design classic costs £80, which some people might think is a bit much for a platform for draining dishes on, but just look at the features. The floor of the Extend is deeply grooved, so water runs off rather than getting trapped under mugs, bowls and wine glasses. The rack area has a brilliant non-scratch coating to keep your prized crockery and glassware safe. The cutlery holder has a long slot along its side for safely draining knives – strictly speaking these should be wiped dry rather than air dried, but still. Even the 'drainage spout' which the collected water pours down can be set in a choice of three positions. And it extends if you have more dishes and glasses to dry!
Joseph Joseph has thought of everything with this drainer, and now Amazon has helpfully added a massive 44% price cut, so more people can enjoy its dish-draining charms.
- Buy Joseph Joseph Extend for £43 at Amazon (opens in new tab) (was £80, save £37)
For gym lovers
Still probably the best workout buds ever made, and the best thing ever to come from the House of Beats, Powerbeats Pro are £60 off for Cyber Monday. The RRP of these hooky earphones is now £269, believe it or not, and while they are usually to be found around the £220 mark, the price today is down to just £169.
The workout bunny or runner in your life will love you forever if you buy them Powerbeats Pro. They sound great, have impressive battery life, and cannot be dislodged from your ears even if you do a triple somersault, on a trampoline, during an earthquake
- Beats by Dr Dre Powerbeats Pro
was £220, now £170 at Currys (opens in new tab) – save £50
Did someone say 'Steal'Series?
- SteelSeries Arctis 7P+ Wireless Gaming Headset:
was £174.99, now £104.99 at Amazon
This SteelSeries headset has been fondly reviewed by umpteen punters over on Amazon. And for the Cyber Weekend it's had its price cut down to its lowest ever. This wireless gaming headset comes with a raft of advanced technology, including lossless wireless audio, a Discord certified bi-directional microphone, and 3D Audio. It also works with PS4, PC, Mac, Nintendo Switch and Android devices, too. A great buy for gamers, no doubt!
Loved Dead Space? Gamers should pre-order this
- Pre-order The Callisto Protocol (PS5):
was £54.99, now £49.99 at Amazon
I used to love the run-up to Christmas, because November through December has always been the season when the biggest games of the year drop.
And if you're a gamer and you have a new-gen then there's a terrifying treat about to drop: The Callisto Protocol launches on 2 December, and here's your chance to pre-order the game with £5 off.
Likened to a sort-of modern Dead Space-like epic, this survival horror is sure to undo any festive spirit with more pant-wetting vibes instead. Not got a PS5? The Xbox Series S/X version (opens in new tab) is also on pre-order offer.
Fancy some fizz?
- SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker deal:
was £89.99, now £59.99 at Amazon
No, not that kind of fizz. I'm talking about fizzy water, but of course, which is what this SodaStream carbonator machine is all about. Whenever I think SodaStream it reminds me of my Grandparents' old house, as it was always a treat to use their fizzy-pop-maker back in the day. But no need to be nostalgic: you can literally buy a much more up-to-date version in this great SodaStream Jet Sparkling Water Maker deal - which also features in T3'