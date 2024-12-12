T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: hard to please

Shopping for someone who's notoriously difficult to buy for can feel like one of the most daunting tasks. You want to find something they'll truly love, but knowing where to start can be overwhelming. Don’t worry – we’ve been there, and we’re here to help.

Check out our carefully curated list of top picks for even the hardest-to-please recipients below.

There’s an obvious Christmas spin on Twinkly’s programmable net lights, given that they look amazing when draped over a festive bush in your front garden. But why stop at yuletide applications? Bring them indoors to fancy up a kid’s bedroom or create a unique custom backdrop for those never-ending Zoom calls. They’ll bring delight all year.

£100/$100, twinkly.com

If you can’t be with the one you love, make sure they know you care. A pair of Bond Touch bracelets (or, alternatively, the company’s nifty pendants) will allow you to communicate with touch whenever you feel the need – and the accompanying app lets you explain exactly what that touch meant. Frivolous, maybe, but fun for long-distance relationships.

£67/$69, bond-touch.com

Admittedly this electric skateboard will only suit certain individuals – good sense of balance, thirst for excitement, heavy disregard for the integrity of their limbs – but for the right person a OneWheel is going to be life changing. It’s the coolest and most enjoyable way to get around town, it handles hills like a champ, and the Pint in particular is easy to haul around

£950/$1050, rideandglide.co.uk

A US launch for now, but we’re sure Aerflo’s innovative carbonate-on-the-go water bottle will bring its closed-loop recycling ecosystem to our shores soon enough. An awesome water bottle in its own right, the Aer1 can fizz and refizz drinks wherever you might be, using a drop-in cartridge to get the job done. If you know someone bubbly, this is the perfect gift.

$99 (around £76), aerflo.co

Detectoring could unearth an ancient hoard that you then have to hand in to a museum. It could also find you a bottle cap. Whatever: it’s a fine way for anyone to while away time somewhere picturesque. Who wouldn’t want to hunt for treasure with this compact, light detecting kit? It even comes with a collapsible shovel.

£120/$160, minelab.com

Everyone secretly wants to be a DJ. AlphaTheta’s latest CDJ inspired digital decks will make someone’s dream come true – it’s pro-level gear at a beginner price. Compatible with both Serato DJ Pro and rekordbox, the GRV6’s unique Groove Circuit feature lets you muck about with drum parts, completely changing genre if you like. That’s mad.

£719/$829, alphatheta.com

There’s no better gift than freedom. TCL’s innovative phone gives you just that: doomscroll to your heart’s content, but when it all gets a bit much, flip the switch and the screen transforms to an e-reader mode – dropping your access to brain-rotting apps and giving you a chance to read something more valuable instead. A great idea.

From £280/$320, tcl.com

We’ll admit that this might not go down well with those that don’t have an awful lot upstairs, but for everyone else Shark’s next-gen angleable hairdryer will be a thrill. It can hit 100mph airflow in just a second, which is a lightly mad statistic, and it carefully regulates its temperature to protect your follicles while preventing frizz.

£200/$200, sharkclean.co.uk

