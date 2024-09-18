COSORI takes on Meater with its own meat thermometer – and it's seriously impressive

QUICK SUMMARY
COSORI has launched the Smart Meat Thermometer. The new meat thermometer is incredibly accurate, wireless, customisable and offers real-time in-app cooking updates
The COSORI Smart Meat Thermometer is available to buy for £99.99 / $69.99.
COSORI has just launched its very own smart meat thermometer, and it could give Meater a run for its money. The COSORI Smart Meat Thermometer offers incredible precision and accurate readings, and by connecting it to the VeSync app, users can get real-time cooking updates, including customisable ‘doneness’ levels.
The best meat thermometers can seriously upgrade your cooking, particularly if you’re making a roast dinner, hosting a barbecue or roasting a large piece of meat. While Meater – and more recently, Ninja – have been ahead of the game with meat thermometers and their capabilities, this new meat thermometer from COSORI could be a game changer, especially if you own a lot of COSORI appliances.
The COSORI Smart Meat Thermometer is equipped with dual sensors that allows it to provide precise measurements and readings of both internal and ambient temperature. With both flavour and safety in mind, the COSORI Smart Meat Thermometer ensures your food reaches the right temperature, and it can also be tailored to your specific preferences.
The design of the COSORI Smart Meat Thermometer is similar to the original Meater Block Temperature Probe, and can be used alongside indoor and outdoor cooking appliances, including COSORI’s popular collection of air fryers. It’s completely wireless, has a stable connection that extends up to 50 metres, and a long battery life of up to 72 hours per charge.
As a smart device, the COSORI Smart Meat Thermometer can connect to the VeSync app for real-time cooking updates. The best feature in the app is its customisable doneness levels, which works well with steaks. The app allows you to monitor your cooking remotely, and will send you notifications to keep you up-to-date on your meal without you having to constantly check.
If you’re looking for an affordable meat thermometer or probe, the COSORI Smart Meat Thermometer is the one to look at. In comparison to Meater’s latest offering (the Pro XL) which is £329, the COSORI Smart Meat Thermometer is available for £99.99 / $69.99 at COSORI and Amazon.
