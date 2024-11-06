Twinkly's new Christmas smart light range will make your neighbours jealous

QUICK SUMMARY
Twinkly has released a new range of Christmas smart lights, ranging from LED tree decorations to robust outdoor installations. Each product is available to buy from the Twinkly site, as well as a few other selected retailers.
With Christmas just around the corner, it’s the perfect time to invest in some of the best smart lights for your holiday decor. Whether you’re looking to add a cozy glow to your tree or brighten up your front porch, there's one brand that's recently come out with some pretty cool options.
Twinkly, a standout name in the smart lighting industry, is renowned for its festive app-controlled LED lights. After releasing the Twinkly Plus and Candies ranges last year, Twinkly has come back with a new collection that’s even brighter than before.
This latest lineup includes five innovative products, ranging from LED tree decorations to robust outdoor installations, all designed to make your holiday decor truly shine. Read on to discover the new range and find out why your festive display might just become the envy of the neighbourhood.
1. Tree Topper
In the shape of Twinkly’s logo, the Tree Topper displays a rich and vibrant array of over 16 million colour options and can synchronises with all other Twinkly Products. It's the perfect component to any Christmas tree, offering a bright show for the coming holiday season.
Buy the Twinkly Tree Topper for £49.99/$49.99/€49.99
2. Strings 750
The Twinkly Strings were the brand's first-ever product, so it's great to see an even more advanced version available. The Strings 750 are the longest and most energy-efficient version yet, and can be used indoor as well as outdoors. At 60 metres long, they guarantee a spectacular display of effects and colours, all easily managed through the Twinkly App and the FX Wizard.
Buy the Twinkly Strings 750 for £269.99/$269.99/€269.99
3. Net lights
With a flexible LED grid design, the Twinkly Net Lights blanket over hedges and bushes, adapting to their natural shape. They're easy to install and offer uniform LED coverage over large, uneven surfaces, making them a perfect choice for any outdoor space. There are 260 LEDs altogether, meaning the lights measure just over 3.9 x 6.2 feet.
Buy the Twinkly Net Lights for £99.99/$99.99/€99.99
4. Reindeers
Available in two different shapes, the Twinkly Stag (240 LEDs) and Doe (160 LEDs) are the perfect way to create a magical outdoor Christmas installation. The Reindeers sync with the rest of the Twinkly line-up through the Twinkly App, and offer a complete and customisable holiday show.
Buy the Twinkly Doe for £229.99/$229.99/€229.99 and the Twinkly Stag for £249.99/$249.99/€249.99
5. Permanent Outdoor Lights
The Twinkly Permanent Outdoor Lights (72 LEDs) offer 30 meters of permanent lighting with over 16 million colours to choose from, customisable via the Twinkly App. They are the perfect addition to rooflines, eaves, fences or walkways, and the IP65 certified design is 100% weatherproof for outdoor use all year round. Installation is also made easy with both adhesive backing and screw mounting options.
Buy the Twinkly Permanent Outdoor Lights for £299.99/$299.99/€299.99
The entire range is also available from other selected retailers, including B&Q, Very and Currys.
Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.
