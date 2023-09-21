Twinkly launches brand new range of smart decorative lights, Candies

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

If you didn't know already, T3 loves anything to do with smart lighting. Big brands such as Philips Hue, WiZ and Nanoleaf have all brought out some pretty impressive lights in the past year or so, and we've been lucky to try a lot of them out. However, it's no secret that the products these companies produce are on the pricier side, especially those from Philips Hue.

Not everyone knows that if you're looking to kickstart your smart home lighting, you don't always have to do it expensively. If you're interested in finding out more about this, you should definitely check out our budget smart home series. We've covered how to build a smart home for under £50 and how to build a smart home for under £100, or you could keep reading to find out about Twinkly's brand new launch.

It was announced today that Twinkly, the leading Italian smart lighting brand, has today announced the launch of its latest innovation in smart home lighting, Twinkly Candies. The affordable lights are available in four captivating and playful shapes that are sure to bring a touch of magic and charm to any room.

(Image credit: Twinkly)

Whether you want to add a pop of colour to your living room, create a cosy glow in the children’s bedroom, give your gaming room some edge, Twinkly Candies bring endless fun for all, no matter the occasion.

Available in four fun shapes, including Pearls, Stars, Candles and Hearts, each comes with either 100 or 200 app-controlled, LEDs designed to project high-quality, vibrant patterns at just the simple touch of a button.

(Image credit: Twinkly)

Providing boundless personalisation with 16 million colours, you can unleash your full creativity using the free Twinkly app available on iOS and Android. The Twinkly app is also compatible with voice assistants including Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple HomeKit.

Thanks to Twinkly’s exclusive mapping function, you can also completely customise your lighting effects to your heart’s desire and instantaneously transform any living space into a playful canvas of beautiful, radiant colours and ambiance.

Twinkly Candies, which are powered with a USB Type-C power cable for easy transportation around the home, are available to purchase from Twinkly and are priced at £49.99 for 100 LEDs and £69.99 for 200 LEDs.