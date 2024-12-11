T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: totally tech

You’ve probably been wondering where our core tech gift guide is – we are a tech magazine after all. Well, wonder no more! Below, we’ve rounded up the best tech gadgets from this year, featuring some familiar names alongside a few new discoveries. No matter what’s on your shopping list, these gadgets are sure to make fantastic gifts.
Take a look – you might even find something to add to your own wish list.
1. iFixit Pro Tech Toolkit
Sometimes being tech-obsessed means getting one’s hands dirty, and overcoming whatever weird fasteners manufacturers have used to attempt to prevent you from doing so. iFixit’s ultimate kit includes every bit you could possibly need to disassemble your troubled kit, and a bunch of other handy take-it-apart tools besides. A must-have.
£65/$75, ifixit.com
2. Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2
A controller is a controller, usually, but Microsoft’s high-end joypad has the air of something special about it. Highly customisable, with a premium finish which doesn’t forget about being comfortable in the hands, this is the kind of thing we’d love to unwrap on Christmas morning. The extra edge it offers in games is just gravy.
£160/$180, xbox.com
3. Trezor Safe 5
One for the crypto fanatic, here, and Trezor’s most advanced hardware wallet offers the safest and most advanced way to look after those precious currency addresses. This is, essentially, your blockchain bank, unhackable if it’s not plugged in – and it acts as a crucial middle man to ensure transactions are performed smoothly and securely.
£143/$249, trezor.io
4. LG StanbyME Go
Sometimes Christmas presents aren’t about the things we need, it’s about the things we want for no other reason than they’re extremely cool. You could certainly come up with a justification for needing a television in a suitcase – gaming on the go, perhaps – but that’s not the point. This is a TV, it packs into a suitcase, that’s really very neat, and that’s all it needs to be.
£1,119/$999, lg.com
5. Meta Quest 3S
The latest Quest might be a downgrade from the full-bore third edition, but it’s a major upgrade in terms of price. Resolution be damned, anyway. The AR passthrough is fully decent, Meta’s library is second to none, and this is a fantastic jumping off point for serious VR experiences. The Vision Pro might mark itself a work tool, but this is full-on fun.
From £290/$300, meta.com
6. Garmin Fenix E
There are more famous competitors, but this might just be the most technically advanced watch out there, and particularly suitable if you’re buying for someone with a love for training. It endures a full six days with its screen always on, and 16 if you’re frugal with battery use, employs a supreme sensor array, and it’s packed with multisport smarts.
£690/$799, garmin.com
7. Enabot EBO X
Every self-respecting gearhead wants a robot, and Enabot’s home rover is equal parts useful and playful. It’s an auto-roaming security camera, taking stabilised 4K video with night vision. It’s a conduit to Alexa, a Harman-powered speaker and, quite frankly, a cute little guy. You can even use it for telepresence, and chat to people at home while you’re out.
£999/$999, enabot.com
8. Ducky Zero 6108
For those of us that work with our hands, as it were, a keyboard is an incredible gift. Ducky has been making a name for itself with very special mechanical boards, and the beautiful 6108 is a real experience to use. Available with whatever Cherry switches suit, its tri-mode wireless connectivity simplifies the process of hooking this up to, well, anything.
£100/$99, overclockers.co.uk
