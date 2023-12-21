Best Christmas gifts for coffee lovers: 9 last minute presents they’ll love

If you have someone in your life who loves coffee (who doesn’t?!), then you’re going to love this Christmas gift guide!

Buying presents for someone who enjoys a cup of coffee gives you unlimited gift options. Do they like pod coffee? Then buy them one of the best pod coffee machines or a selection of pods. Are they a bean-to-cup fan? A collection of good quality beans will fit the bill. Maybe they’re trying to save money on takeaway coffees? A coffee travel mug could help them quit splurging and quench their thirst.

These are just a few ideas that the coffee lover in your life will enjoy. For more of the best Christmas gift ideas , keep reading to find top options on pod and drip coffee makers and must-have coffee accessories like syrups, beans and mugs.

Best Christmas gifts for coffee lovers 2023