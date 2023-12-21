Best Christmas gifts for coffee lovers: 9 last minute presents they’ll love

If you have someone in your life who loves coffee (who doesn’t?!), then you’re going to love this Christmas gift guide!
Buying presents for someone who enjoys a cup of coffee gives you unlimited gift options. Do they like pod coffee? Then buy them one of the best pod coffee machines or a selection of pods. Are they a bean-to-cup fan? A collection of good quality beans will fit the bill. Maybe they’re trying to save money on takeaway coffees? A coffee travel mug could help them quit splurging and quench their thirst.
These are just a few ideas that the coffee lover in your life will enjoy. For more of the best Christmas gift ideas, keep reading to find top options on pod and drip coffee makers and must-have coffee accessories like syrups, beans and mugs.
Best Christmas gifts for coffee lovers 2023
The Grind One pod coffee machine would make a perfect Christmas gift for someone who enjoys the speed, ease and convenience of coffee pods. This attractive pod coffee machine has a sleek and understated design, and features a 1.9 bar high-pressure pump and 1.2-litre removable water tank. It’s compatible with both Grind and Nespresso capsules, and the brands’ second generation pods are plastic-free and industrially-compostable. See our Grind One review for more details.
Designed for those who love to entertain, the Le Creuset Stoneware Cafetiere has a 1-litre capacity and can make multiple cups at a time. Simply add ground beans to the cafetiere, fill with hot water and leave to stew before pushing down the lid for the perfect extraction. The cafetiere has a durable enamelled surface and impressive heat retention, keeping your drinks warm for longer. The Le Creuset Stoneware Cafetiere is available in a range of colours, so it’ll fit with anyone’s kitchen colour palette.
The AeroPress is a handy espresso and coffee maker that’s been dubbed as ‘better than FRench Press’. With its 3-in-1 brewing technology, the AeroPress combines agitation and pressure with micro-filtration to create delicious coffee that doesn’t taste gritty or bitter. As the AeroPress sits over your cup and hot water is pushed through the grinds for an instant cup of coffee that tastes amazing. Petite and compact, the AeroPress is the perfect travel companion and would make a great gift for a coffee-obsessed co-worker.
Coffee and milk go hand in hand and if you know someone who loves lattes, cappuccinos and milk-based coffee drinks, the Lavazza A Modo Mio MilkUp Frother will make for a great Christmas gift. This electric milk frother looks the part and easily whips up perfectly frothy milk for coffees and hot chocolates. Stylish and easy to use, the Lavazza A Modo Mio MilkUp Frother is strong, durable and works with both hot and cold milk for unlimited drink options.
Arguably the most attractive bean grinder I’ve ever seen, the Smeg Coffee Grinder is designed for those who want to take their coffee preparations to the next level. It delivers freshly ground coffee at the press of the button, and has 30 grinding levels to choose from to fit different coffee machines and different taste intensities. It provides the perfect grind for French presses, mocha stovetop pots, espresso machines and more, and as a Smeg product, it’ll look perfect alongside other Smeg appliances around the kitchen.
You can’t make coffee without coffee beans and the Pact Coffee are some of the best you can buy. For Christmas, you can find special festive blends with flavours of mulled wine and cinnamon. At Pact, you can also buy bags of beans individually or for the gift that keeps on giving, you can set your friend or family member up with a regular Pact Coffee Bean subscription so they receive different coffees every month to their door. You can also pick between whole beans, ground beans and pods to cover everyone’s tastes.
If you know someone who can’t get enough of the Starbucks special coffee flavours, then they’re going to love the MONIN Speciality Selection Syrups (which are often sat behind the till at Starbucks and Costa Coffee!). With so many flavours and sizes to choose from, they’ll never need to order takeaway flavoured coffee again. For the festive season, this selection set features the season’s most common flavours, including gingerbread, caramel, amaretto, hazelnut and vanilla.
There’s always that person who makes a cup of tea or coffee and forgets about it, and has to drink it cold. But with the Ember Smart Mug 2, they’ll never have to worry about that again. This mug connects to an app on your smartphone so you can keep your drinks at the right temperature all day. All you need to do is choose the temperature you want and the mug will heat up or cold down for you, flashing an LED light to let you know when it’s ready. It keeps your drink warm for up to 90 minutes and even has its own charging coaster.
For those who love to bring coffee on the go, the YETI Rambler is a stylish and colourful travel mug that’s perfect for travel. Whether they're going into the office or headed on a camping trip, the YETI Rambler has double-wall vacuum insulation so it can keep iced coffee cold and hot coffee hot all day long. There are also plenty of bright colours and different sizes to choose from to fit anyone’s style.
