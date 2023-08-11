Moccamaster KBG Select review: is this the best filter coffee machine on the market?

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In T3’s Moccamaster KBG Select review, I tried out this filter coffee maker to see if filter coffee is worth the time and effort.

Filter coffee seems a little outdated. When I think of filter coffee, my first thought is the bulky loud machines that are used in coffee houses or offices. But after using the Moccamaster KBG Select, I’m completely converted to filter coffee.

Moccamaster is a Netherlands-based company that handmakes their coffee machines using sustainable materials. Backed with innovative temperature technology, Moccamaster coffee machines make precise and tasty coffee which have gone on to win awards internationally from the European Coffee Brewing Center and the Speciality Coffee Association.

So, what is the Moccamaster KBG Select like? Does it make good coffee? And are filter machines or the best pour over coffee machines making a comeback? Read my full Moccamaster KBG Select review to find out.

Moccamaster KBG Select review: Unboxing and set-up

The Moccamaster KBG Select arrived in a big cardboard box with many different parts inside. It comes with an enamel hot plate, water reservoir and lid, 9-hole stainless steel outlet arm, filter holder and bracket, glass coffee jug and mixing lid.

After taking everything out of the box, I was slightly nervous to start putting everything together as there were so many different parts that make up the machine, some of which look quite similar to one another. An instruction manual came with the maker and while it was helpful, I felt it could be more concise. Instead, I watched a YouTube video from Workshop Coffee on how to set it up which made things much easier and more straightforward.

Moccamaster KBG Select review: Design

The Moccamaster KBG Select has been designed to brew four to 10 cups of coffee at a time and can make a full jug in just six minutes. The most impressive design feature of the Moccamaster KBG Select is its heating element. The copper heating element ensures an optimal brewing temperature between 92°C and 96°C. Moccamaster says this brews the coffee perfectly and gets the most flavour out of the beans without it being sour or bitter.

The Moccamaster KBG Select is made from high quality sustainable materials. The solid aluminium body is BFA-free, long-lasting and available in 21 colours (I tried the copper version). Despite its many parts, the Moccamaster KBG Select fits together seamlessly and is ready to go pretty quickly.

At the bottom of the maker, there are two selector switches, one which turns the machine on and off, and the other which determines whether you want a full or half-full pot of coffee. Underneath where the coffee jug sits is a hot plate which keeps your coffee between 80-85°C. For safety purposes, the Moccamaster KBG Select turns itself off automatically after 40 minutes.

So, how does the Moccamaster KBG Select work? The 9-hole stainless steel outlet arm easily slots into the water tank and hovers over the filter bracket. When filled up with water and turned on, water drips out of the arm onto the ground coffee in the filter which filters through into the coffee jug. Simple!

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Moccamaster KBG Select review: Performance

Although I was intimidated by the Moccamaster KBG Select when I unboxed it, it was extremely easy to put together. Moccamaster recommends running the machine with just hot water to start with to flush everything out, I did this first and realised straight away that you need to position the jug properly. While I was cleaning out the system, I got hot water EVERYWHERE because I hadn’t lined up the dripping holes properly (although this is probably my own stupidity as this hasn’t happened since).

For every use, I filled up the water reservoir, put filter paper in the pot, scooped in ground coffee, fit the jug underneath, selected the jug amount and turned it on. I thought it would take some time to get started but the Moccamaster KBG Select started up almost immediately. The machine heats up super fast, doesn’t take too much time at all and cools down quickly too.

Moccamaster states that the Moccamaster KBG Select makes coffee quietly and I didn’t believe this at first. However, the Moccamaster KBG Select makes hardly any noise and the only noise it does make (which is the water hitting the grounds and going in the jug) is quiet and satisfying to listen to.

When making a small jug for myself or a bigger batch for when people were over, I was very happy with the results of the Moccamaster KBG Select. When in use, it made my kitchen smell amazing and the coffee tasted pretty good, too. Of course, this is mainly down to the bean quality but I preferred the taste of the coffee using the Moccamaster KBG Select rather than a cafetiere. It also makes an accurate amount of coffee depending on how much or little you want.

The only negative I have is that while the Moccamaster KBG Select cools down quickly, the spout and water tank does leak a little. This was only an issue when I went to move the machine (I don’t have much room to have it out all the time) but it was a little annoying to have to constantly mop up after it. And as there are a lot of parts, there is a fair bit of clean-up involved with the Moccamaster KBG Select which is different when making coffee using the best kettle or the best pod coffee machine .

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Moccamaster KBG Select review: Price

The Moccamaster KBG Select is £229.99 and comes with a 5-year warranty. It’s available to buy on the Moccamaster website or select retailers like Amazon , Currys , AO.com and Robert Dyas .

Moccamaster KBG Select review: Verdict

Overall, I really enjoyed using the Moccamaster KBG Select and have a new love for filter coffee. I’m a huge coffee drinker and found the Moccamaster KBG Select to be quick, easy to use and stylish. It’s a brilliant maker to have in a small or big household as it can make multiple cups at a time, and the results smell and taste delicious. The clean-up and spillage could be better, but simply put, it’s a great machine that makes great coffee!

Moccamaster KBG Select review: Alternatives to consider