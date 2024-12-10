T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: travel upgrades

Know someone with the travel bug? These must-have travel gadgets make the perfect gift! From trackers and kit bags to headphones and massage guns, we've got everything to ensure your loved one is fully equipped for their adventures no matter where they're headed.

Check out our handpicked selection below!

The most advanced travel adapter we’ve ever seen, with a combination of inputs and outputs that makes it suitable for use in 180 countries. More than that, though, the 1-World is a four-port GaN charger which can spit out up to 170W of power – enough that light packers could leave the majority of their charging bricks at home without fear of a flat battery.

From £48/$60, momax.net

If only you never had to search for your wallet before you dash out of the house. And if only it could reveal its location should you drop it in the middle of a foreign land. You’ll have guessed that Switchbot’s super-slim accessory can do just that, tapping into Apple’s massive Find My network to give your cards the tracking that makes all the difference.

£25/$25, switch-bot.com

Designed for Apple kit, Native Union’s clever fold-up wireless charger is about as compact and lightweight as these things can get. MagSafe compatible and putting out up to 15W, it’ll get your recipient’s iPhone, AirPods or Apple Watch juiced up without worry, and it even folds into a handy hands-free phone stand, great for hotel rooms.£90/$119, nativeunion.com

Spending all day on one’s feet touring the galleries of Paris or the industrial districts of Slough makes travel punishing on the body. There’s no need to give up all your bag space for a massager when Therabody’s most compact muscle-thumper takes up so little space and, crucially for fliers, weight. It’s blessed relief in a tiny package: your weary body parts will thank you for bringing it.

£175/$199, therabody.com

What better gift could there be than warmth and comfort? Artilect’s outdoors-ready hoodie, packed with thermoregulated down and wool, has it in abundance. There’s enough stretch and adjustability to fit any frame, and targeted moisture management ensures things won’t get swampy or smelly.

£340/$400, artilect.studio

A good city break means miles on your feet; several good city breaks in a year means a pair of shoes that really put in the work. That’s the lightweight and super-comfortable Kopec GTX – and the breathable Cordura mesh upper and Gore-tex membrane make them even more at home tearing their way through a tricky trail.

£160/$180, arcteryx.com

ANC has turned flights from a 16-hour jail sentence into something we look forward to – but only when it’s in a wearable form that’ll definitely last that long. Enter Cambridge Audio’s killer cans, some of the most comfortable headphones we’ve ever worn, coupled with a super-long battery and brilliant noise-cancelling.

£229/$180, cambridgeaudio.com

Big enough to cover you for a mini break, practical enough to work as a day-to-day laptop bag, and compact enough to meet airline carry-on regulations, Stubble’s smart backpack is fab for any persistent traveller. They certainly won’t be disappointed with its waterproofing, superior air flow and zoned organisation.

£165/$155, stubbleandco.com

