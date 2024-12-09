T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: audiophile style

Crystal clear sounds and stunning looks too

T3 Christmas audiophile style
(Image credit: T3)
T3.com
By ,
published
in Features

Anyone who claims they wouldn’t appreciate a piece of quality audio tech is likely kidding themselves. Whether you’re shopping for someone who loves playing their favourite tunes or experimenting experimenting with a few beats themselves, these gadgets are perfect for every music enthusiast.

Below, you'll find a selection of top audio brands, each offering innovative and impressive tech that’s sure to impress.

1. Ruark R610

£1,200 (around $1500), ruarkaudio.com

Well appointed, as is everything Ruark produces, the R610’s throwback attitude makes a lot of sense in today’s hi-fi world. It’s an amp, a streamer, a host to your turntable or TV, and ready for Ruark’s forthcoming USB CD player too. Just add sDRIVEpeakers to the set-up – and why not make them the delightful matching Sabre-R bookshelf set (£700 a pair)?
£1,200 (around $1500), ruarkaudio.com

2. Meze Audio Alba

£159/$159, mezeaudio.eu

We’ve fallen in love with Meze’s almost playful approach to high-end headphones in recent years, so the growing Romanian company’s debut IEMs had us excited. Featuring a build which encourages thick bass while giving every other frequency the room it needs to breathe, they’re the perfect gift for the budding audiophile looking to try out pro-level in-ears.
£159/$159, mezeaudio.eu

3. Activo P1

£399/$429, activostyle.com

Activo is a new name in the portable music space, but it’s not exactly starting from scratch.
A sister brand of market leader Astell&Kern, Activo is designed to offer premium products, while A&K looks after the luxury end. The P1 doesn’t miss the mark. It’s impeccably constructed, features a transparent and expansive soundstage, and it won’t break the bank.
£399/$429, activostyle.com

View Deal

4. AKG N9 Hybrid

£299/$325, uk.akg.com

AKG’s return to headphones had to be something special, and it looks like the Samsung subsidiary has nailed everything that matters. Fully wireless, with a USB dongle for hi-res 2.4GHz signal transfer as well as Bluetooth, they’re striking to look at and packed with features like pin-sharp ANC and spatial audio. An instant competitor in a mature market.
£299/$325, uk.akg.com

View Deal

5. WiiM Ultra / Amp Pro

From £349/$329, wiimhome.com

When WiiM drops a consumer pairing like this it’s vital we stop and listen. Both present ample streaming options, with the Amp Pro (£399) adding Wi-Fi 6E and Bluetooth 5.3 to a hot amp with a superb 32-bit/384kHz DAC suitable for passive speakers and the Ultra (£349) keeping the DAC but omitting the amp in favour of a 3.5in touchscreen.
From £349/$329, wiimhome.com

View Deal

6. Cambridge Audio Evo One

£1,300/$3000, cambridgeaudio.com

Both multiroom capable and loud enough that it could fill your whole house with music by itself, the Evo One is a real box of tricks. Fourteen speakers around its body blast out sound with real panache, it’s highly capable as a streamer and as an amp for whatever source you throw at it, and it’s rather lovely to look at. The definition of all-in-one.
£1,300/$3000, cambridgeaudio.com

View Deal

7. Audio Technica AT-LP8X

£859/$999, audio-technica.com

Direct-drive turntables don’t come much sharper than the AT-LP8X. It’s semi-automatic and built to repel noise and unwanted vibrations. The cartridge can be switched out for any other in A-T’s VM95 series, meaning vinyl afficionados can play with stylus profiles or make the most of the direct drive to play back 78rpm discs. A versatile wonder.£859/$999, audio-technica.com

View Deal

8. Q Acoustics 3020C

£399/$499, qacoustics.co.uk

Bigger sound from smaller speakers, thanks to Q Acoustics’ brand new C3 cones and a host of design ideas drawn from the company’s Concept series.
A mechanically isolated and sealed high frequency driver ensures the thickness of the main woofers never takes over, and braced cabinetry minimises reverberation. Basically they’re on point, and nicely priced.
£399/$499, qacoustics.co.uk

View Deal

Go back to T3's ultimate Christmas gadget gift guide

T3.com
T3.com

For 25 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on TwitterFacebook and Instagram. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸