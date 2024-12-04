T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: coffee addicts

1. La Pavoni Mini Cellini

£1,199/$1,799lapavoni.com

If you know someone who really wants to take the home barista hobby to the next level, La Pavoni’s semi-pro espresso machine is just the ticket. Super-compact and equipped with a powerful Inox boiler, it offers up the precision required to extract perfect espresso while stylishly looking the part.
2. Ninja Luxe Café

Ninja's fingers are in a whole host of pies, but this is the company's first coffee machine – and in true Ninja style, it's absolutely ludicrous. Whether you're looking for espresso, Americano, cold brew, bean-to-cup fresh ground filter coffee, or just some nice frothy milk, it can pull it off. Something of a revelation, at a great price.

3. Jura Automatic Milk Frother

One button does it all, whether you’re looking for cold, warm, or hot milk foam. A fully affordable way to offer someone the gift of a difference maker: froth that transforms coffee from dull to fancy. Arty lattes, iced flat whites, or some new airy invention – all possible, without the mess of a stick blender.
4. Fellow Opus

Half conical burr grinder, half glorious kitchen counter art installation, the Opus instantly classes up one’s coffee making process. Whether your giftee is a fan of cold brew, deep espresso, or anything in between, this can turn beans to perfect grounds using 6-blade 40mm burrs backed by 6 Newton metres of torque and spinning at 350 RPM.
