Harrods Boxing Day sale 2024 is live: up to 50% off designer gifts

Harrods is more than just a department store, and it's sale is more than just your average Boxing Day sale. This iconic Knightsbridge store is home to some of the fanciest gear around and for one week only, there's up to 50% off thousands of items.

In the sale you'll find everything from designer label clothing to wines and spirits, bedding, bags and fragrances. While the discounted prices still might not be what you'd class as cheap, they offer huge savings on the list prices, so you are getting a relavative bargain. Big price tags mean that even smaller percentages of discounts can be a lot of cash, but here 50% off can mean thousands of pounds saved.

We've selected some of the most attractive offers we've seen in the sale so far for your convenience, or you can view the whole sale through the link below. We'll also be updating this page as we discover more deals and offers, so make sure you scroll all the way to the bottom.