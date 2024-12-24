Live
Harrods Boxing Day sale 2024 is live: up to 50% off designer gifts
The Harrods Boxing Day sale is the best way to pick up high end designer gear with big discounts and it's already started
Harrods is more than just a department store, and it's sale is more than just your average Boxing Day sale. This iconic Knightsbridge store is home to some of the fanciest gear around and for one week only, there's up to 50% off thousands of items.
In the sale you'll find everything from designer label clothing to wines and spirits, bedding, bags and fragrances. While the discounted prices still might not be what you'd class as cheap, they offer huge savings on the list prices, so you are getting a relavative bargain. Big price tags mean that even smaller percentages of discounts can be a lot of cash, but here 50% off can mean thousands of pounds saved.
We've selected some of the most attractive offers we've seen in the sale so far for your convenience, or you can view the whole sale through the link below. We'll also be updating this page as we discover more deals and offers, so make sure you scroll all the way to the bottom.
Harrods Boxing Day Sale: Quick Links
- Beauty: bath, skincare, makeup & perfume
- Bedding: designer bedding & sheets
- Bags: bags, totes & purses
- Christmas: save money on Christmas decorations
- Coats: deals on coats & jackets
- Cookware & Bakeware: huge savings on Le Creuset
- Dresses: exclusive deals on dresses
- Fragrance: price cuts on perfume & aftershave
- Gift Sets: get Christmas gift ready with cheap beauty gift sets
- Jeans: low prices on men's jeans
- Knitwear: chunk knits & jumpers
- Make-up: price drops on foundation, mascara, lipstick & more
- Nightwear: save on pyjamas, robes & lounge sets
- Shoes: discounted heels, flats, trainers & boots
- Skincare: discounted skincare
Harrods Boxing Day Sale: Editor's pick
This unisex fragrance from the French jewellery maker is inspired by the company's beginning and combines labdanum and tonka bean with leathery oud wood, honey and incense.
This chunky luxury fountain pen is about as elegant a writing tool as you can get, and currently comes at a huge discount.
Created by Bowmore's master blender and Aston Martin's chief creative officer, this 22-year-old single malt is as smooth and classy as the cars themselves.
High-quality Canadian streetwear fashion from Dsquared in this trucker-style cap for 50% off.
Vintage-style tortoiseshell rectangular framed Burberry glasses with £65 off the list price. Look cooler for less.
LIVE: Latest Updates
Le Creuset, away!
There's a whole range of Le Creuset pans in the Harrods sale, from this set of 4 cast iron dishes and Grillit, to a set of 6 rainbow mugs. View all Le Creuset sale items here.