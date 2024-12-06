T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: hi-tech foodies

If you're shopping for a foodie, a kitchen gadget is always a winning choice. There are plenty of high-end appliances that make an aspiring chef's dreams a reality, and we're not just talking about the iconic Great British Bake Off stand mixer.
Whether it's a signature Le Creuset casserole dish or a set of Smeg digital scales, these picks are sure to impress any kitchen enthusiast.
1. Gozney Hedley & Bennett Arc XL
Our favourite pizza oven gets a redesign. Not one that affects its ability to fire up a pizza in a couple of minutes with an amazing arc of rolling gas-powered flame, of course, but Hedley & Bennett’s coppery tones do make for a unique look. If this is too pricey, check out the collab accessories – perfect for the outdoor cook in your life.
£750/$850, gozney.com
2. Vitesy Shelfy
Got a friend with a bin overflowing with rotten food? Get them this on the 25th. The Shelfy sits inside your fridge, filters the air without using ozone, and can keep food fresh for 12 extra days. Through its app it’ll also monitor the number of times you’ve opened the fridge door, perfect for helping persistent snackers get some perspective on their actions.
£119/$150, vitesy.com
3. Cosori Smart Meat Thermometer
The quest for culinary perfection means watching the numbers. Cosori’s new dishwasher-safe wireless meat thermometer is both affordable and accurate, perfect for exacting carnivores. Jam it in a joint and, whether you’re smoking, grilling, or sticking it in your oven, it’ll feed back live readings of its internal and external temperature.
£100/$70, cosori.com
4. Nomad Grill & Smoker
Nomad’s briefcase burner is, it must be said, badass. It’s larger than you might think, its anodised aluminium outer won’t rust, and it unfolds to offer you a remarkably large 425 square inch charcoal cooking surface over a pair of die-cast military spec cookboxes. Perfect for the occasional garden barbecue, but double amazing for outdoor adventures.
£544/$695, nomadgrills.com
5. Smeg Digital Scales
Adding a little style to weights and measures, Smeg’s classy scales are a solid addition to any kitchen counter. No fumbling about with coin cells – they’re USB rechargeable – and no need to awkwardly balance a bowl on top, given their dishwasher-safe aluminium crucible. It’s safe to say that anyone even slightly cheffy will love them.
£130/$150, smeguk.com
6. TOG Paperboards
Kitchenware with sustainable cred always hits the mark, so TOG’s unique, tough micarta food prep boards – made from 50% recycled paper, sourced from well managed forest and bonded together with low-VOC EcoBind phenolic resin – score on multiple layers. They’re beautiful, can be slung in a dishwasher without worry, and they’re kind on knife blades.
From £40/$44, togknives.com
7. Le Creuset Signature Enamelled Cast Iron
There is no cookware more iconic and beloved than Le Creuset, and the classic Casserole is probably the most recognisable of its line. Built of lightly enamelled cast iron for a combo of great heat retention and easy cleaning, it’s perfect for the hob, the oven or the table.
From £209/$250, lecreuset.co.uk
8. Dualit Classic Kettle
Yes, people get attached to their kettles, but no gift recipient is going to be disappointed with the pinpoint industrial design of Dualit’s Classic Kettle. They’ll be extra pleased when they go to make a cuppa: it boils quickly and quietly, the non-drip spout prevents spillage, and you can even replace the element. Give the gift of a lifetime of tea.
£150/$200, dualit.com
