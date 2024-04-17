Keep food fresher with game-changing smart device — I want one in my fridge

QUICK SUMMARY Vitesy has today announced the launch of Shelfy, a game-changing smart device designed to fight the rising issue of food waste. It also reduces bacteria and removes unpleasant odours. The Shelfy is available to buy from Vitesy's website for an RRP of £129, but a current launch offer has reduced it to £99.

As we all know, installing any kind of smart home tech is a great way to make life a lot easier. From the best smart thermostats to the best smart speakers, there are so many products that do everything we don't have time for, and it's no surprise we rely on them so much. AI is also starting to make its way into the kitchen more and more, with Samsung's new Bespoke AI fridge freezer being a strong example.

However, there's one brand that has recently proven you don't need to fork out for a new appliance if you're looking for an upgrade. Vitesy has today announced the launch of Shelfy, a game-changing smart device designed to fight the rising issue of food waste. Not only does it extend food shelf life, but it reduces bacteria and removes unpleasant odours as well.

(Image credit: Vitesy)

Shelfy uses air purification technology to extend food shelf life by up to 12 days. It works by degrading the molecules responsible for ripening fresh fruits and vegetables, in turn reducing circulating bacteria by 98% in just 10 minutes. The device also slows down the ripening process by delaying the appearance of wilt and mould on foods. Studies carried out by Italian universities and laboratories also show how Shelfy helps to reduce 80% of unpleasant odours.

The device has a three week battery life and is charged via a USB-C plug. The Shelfy's door opening sensor keeps track of how many times the fridge door is opened in a day to enhance efficiency, helping to save on energy costs over time and creating awareness of daily habits. This data is then registered in the Vitesy Hub app, enabling users to track improvements day by day.

Users can control the device using Google Home and Alexa, and the Vitesy Hub app also offers a range of food storage tips to get the best results with Shelfy.

(Image credit: Future)

Shelfy is available from Vitesy for an RRP of £129, but it's currently 23% off and priced at £99. Take a look:

Vitesy Shelfy: <a href="https://vitesy.com/shelfy" data-link-merchant="vitesy.com"" target="_blank" rel="sponsored"> was £129 , now £99 at Vitesy (save £30)

Grab a 23% discount as a part of the Vitesy Shelfy launch special. There's also the option to buy a two pack for £189 instead of £258.