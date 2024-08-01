Gozney upgrades its Arc XL pizza oven with new limited edition colours

QUICK SUMMARY Gozney has teamed up with Hedley & Bennett to launch a limited edition collection of the Gozney Arc XL. The iconic pizza oven is now available in three new colourways and marks the first time that Hedley & Bennett aprons are available in the UK. The Gozney x Hedley & Bennett Arc XL collaboration is available to pre-order now for £749.99.

Leading outdoor oven manufacturer, Gozney has teamed up with kitchen brand, Hedley & Bennett on a new limited edition collection of Gozney’s most popular products. The collaboration features the Gozney Arc XL in three new colourways, as well as other colourful accessories, including an apron, chef’s hat, pizza cutter and peel.

Gozney is well known for its collection of the best pizza ovens , thanks to its dome-shaped designs, versatile controls and impressive cooking performance. The brand released the Arc and Arc XL pizza ovens earlier this year, both of which offer more control, consistency and space than its predecessors – see our Gozney Arc review for more details.

Now, the Gozney Arc XL is getting a colourful upgrade with this collaboration with Hedley & Bennett. The Gozney x Hedley & Bennett partnership is a combination of the brands’ histories and passion for outdoor cooking, by fusing Gozney's innovation and design with Hedley & Bennett's use of colour and technical materials.

The new version of the Arc XL is fun, bright, colourful and playful. The three new colours inspired by the gradient colours of the sky, including washed terracotta and deep teal blue. The colours are displayed on the main dome of the pizza oven, and there’s also a ‘Mash-Up’ shade which combines all three colours onto the Arc XL.

(Image credit: Gozney)

The ‘Mash-Up’ colour version of the Arc XL is limited to just a hundred pieces worldwide, and as a blend of the terracotta and teal, it’s designed to blend together the sunrise and sunset. Aside from the pizza oven, these new colours are also available on Gozney’s pizza peel and cutter, and Hedley & Bennett’s accessories.

Speaking of which, this collaboration marks the first time that Hedley & Bennett aprons will be available to be in the UK. The 100% cotton twill aprons are also available in these new colourways, and are adorned with vegan leather and reinforced pockets and loops to hold Gozney’s Infrared Thermometer while cooking.

The Gozney x Hedley & Bennett edition of the Arc XL is available to pre-order now at Gozney for £749.99 / $849.99 , with the full collection expected to drop on 7th August.

