T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: opulence

If you're looking to impress this festive season, then our opulent gift guide is the one for you. These luxurious items ooze sophistication, making them the ultimate indulgences for those ready to splurge. If you're prepared to embrace the finest, why hold back?

1. Apple Vision Pro

Apple’s headset is settling nicely into its niche, and also offers the most potential of any VR / AR platform out there. It might be extravagantly pricey, but it does immersive video and AR productivity work like no other. Shell out, and you’re literally buying someone a glimpse into the future. That’s worth every penny, isn’t it?
2. TAG Heuer Carrera Panamericana

TAG and Porsche are natural bedfellows, so this skeleton-dialed tribute to the Porsche 550 Spyder makes for a stunning combination. Every bit as exquisite as you’d hope, its visible movement and vehicle-inspired accents combine to highlight a timepiece that truly wows.
3. Tasaki Akoya Pearl headphones

Ear buds are everywhere, but quite why nobody’s thought to turn them into high-end jewellery until now is beyond us. Created to celebrate the 70th anniversary of Japan’s largest jeweller and, at the same time, calling back to Tasaki’s pearl farming roots, there’s nothing like these anywhere else.
4. Mcintosh XCS1.5K

Centre channel lacking that certain something? Not with this 43-driver line array, the most sumptuous and over-the-top design possible to amplify those key sounds. It’s been engineered to match the McIntosh XRT2.1K floorstanders, so your lucky giftee will only need to shell out an extra £160,000 to complete the set.
