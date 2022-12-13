Best Christmas gifts for yoga fans: ideas for beginners to experts

With Christmas around the corner, it’s time to get your Christmas shopping done to make sure your gifts arrive for the big day. If you have a friend, family member or loved one who’s a yoga enthusiast, we’ve found the best Christmas gift ideas (opens in new tab) for beginner yogis and expert practitioners that cater to a range of budgets and abilities.
Yoga is a therapeutic activity that can help strengthen the core, build muscles and create a sense of zen. Whether you know someone who wants to start yoga or someone who loves all the different forms of yoga, buying them yoga clothes or yoga equipment as a Christmas present is a great way to help them further their practices.
From the best yoga mat (opens in new tab) to the best yoga towels (opens in new tab), we’ve found the best Christmas gifts for yogis. This time of year, you can find cheap yoga deals on leggings, blocks, mats, bags and other equipment from top brands, so keep an eye out for price drops from Gymshark, Alo Yoga and Sweaty Betty.
Best Yoga Christmas Gifts
Starting off strong, the Liforme Original Yoga Mat (opens in new tab) holds the top spot in our best yoga mat guide. Made from natural rubber with an eco-friendly polyurethane topper, this yoga mat has excellent grips and line markings to help yogis stay correctly aligned and centred while in poses. At £114.95, the Liforme Original Yoga Mat is on the pricier side, but it’s sure to last a while so it’s a great investment gift for Christmas.
Having a good pair of yoga leggings can make yoga practices run more smoothly and comfortably. The Sweaty Betty All Day Gym Leggings (opens in new tab) are made of soft lightweight fabric that’s squat proof, sweat wicking and quick drying, so they’re a brilliant pair for any yogis collection, especially for those who like hot yoga. These leggings come in full length or ⅞ length and are available in multiple colours.
The Alo Yoga Seamless Ribbed Sports Bra (opens in new tab) is a great piece of gym clothing for yoga and other activities, like running or HIIT classes. The material is comfortable on the skin and its ribbed pattern makes it very flattering on the body. This sports bra comes in multiple colours and sizes, and keeps everything in even during the more trickier poses and positions.
Even with the best yoga mat in your arsenal, yoga can be a slippery practice, especially during sweaty sessions. To keep stable and centered, the Sweaty Betty Barre Gripper Socks (opens in new tab) are super soft and perfect for home or studio workouts. They have built-in anti-blister heel panels, arch support and gripper panels on the soles for extra grip, so they won’t be wobbling all over the place!
Similar to socks, the Gymshark Legacy Lifting Gloves (opens in new tab) are designed for weight lifting but can also keep hands and arms stable on the yoga mat. These gloves are fingerless and the palm has tailored grips so the hands grip nicely on the mat and stay warm, especially during the colder weather and chilly sessions.
While yoga doesn’t require a huge amount of equipment, it’s important to keep all your yoga bits in one place. Enter the Puma Studio Yoga Mat Training Bag (opens in new tab). This stylish yet practical bag from Puma perfectly stores yoga mats, blocks, resistance bands or clothing, so they can take their things with them conveniently on the go.
For more advanced yogis, the Alo Yoga Uplifting Yoga Block (opens in new tab) is sturdy, lightweight and durable, plus the surface is grippy and nice to touch. It’s a top piece of equipment for maintaining stability and balance during poses, and it’s available in multiple sizes and colours to adapt to your practices.
If you know someone who has lots of yoga equipment, getting them a yoga towel is the way to go. Yoga gets sweaty and the YOGA DESIGN LAB Yoga Towel (opens in new tab) is the number one choice in our best yoga towel guide. This yoga towel comes in many different designs and can easily layer over your mat to help mop up your sweat and help you stay gripped while you go through the moves.
For more intense yoga workouts, resistance bands are always a good thing to have in any yogi’s collection. The Gymshark Glute Resistance Band Set (opens in new tab) has light, medium and hard bands to really test and build the glutes. If you’re not using them during a yoga session, they’re handy to practice with before to make sure the leg and arm muscles are engaged and feeling good.
