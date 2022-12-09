Best Christmas gifts for wellness enthusiasts: self-care & wellbeing essentials

With Christmas only a few weeks away, it’s time to start getting your Christmas shopping wrapped up (no pun intended) for this year. If you know a wellness enthusiast or someone who loves self-care, buying them a gift with health and wellbeing in mind is thoughtful, meaningful and really shows that you care.
Wellness encompasses many different things, from yoga to meditation, sleep to relaxation. As wellness comes in multiple forms, you can pick from a wide variety of gifts which can help improve sleep quality, yoga sessions, daily routines and journaling practices. The possibilities really are endless! These gifts are also incredibly versatile as they don’t just cater for people who are into wellness but are perfect for those who are in need of a bit of R&R.
For the wellness-obsessed friends or family members in your life, we’ve found the best Christmas gift ideas (opens in new tab) for wellness enthusiasts, from yoga mats to meditation app subscriptions and beyond.
Best wellness Christmas gifts
The Headspace app provides everyday mindfulness and meditation for sleep, anxiety, focus and more. With hundreds of daily and nightly meditations to choose from, including mood boosting activities and sleep music, a Headspace subscription (opens in new tab) is incredibly beneficial for anyone but especially for those who love wellness or are struggling with their mental health. You can give the gift of Headspace this year in the form of a 1 year subscription (£49.99 one-off payment) or a 3 month subscription (£29.99 one-off payment).
The best essential oils (opens in new tab) have many health and wellbeing benefits, including helping you sleep better, calming anxieties, relieving stress and filling the room with comforting scents. With this in mind, the Neom Wellbeing Essential Oils Blend Collection (opens in new tab) is designed to help you prepare for sleep by aiding feelings of calm and uplifting energy. These essential oils are all 100% natural and feature lavender, jasmine, basil, lemon, rosewood and more.
If you’re giving someone essential oils this Christmas, it makes sense to also give them an oil diffuser. One of the best oil diffusers (opens in new tab) on the market is the Ellia Adore Diffuser (opens in new tab) which efficiently disperses scents around the room, but also comes with pretty and soothing light and sound effects for a fully immersive experience. When not in use, it’s also a cute addition to a bedside table.
A key component of wellness is sleep, so help them start the new year off right with a new bedding set-up. Our pick is the Savoy Bed Linen Collection (opens in new tab) from The White Company which is made of high quality 400 thread count Egyptian cotton. These best sheets (opens in new tab) feel luxuriously soft and are finished with an attractive trim, which is available in multiple neutral colours. This bedding set consists of pillow cases, duvet cover and flat sheet.
The best weighted blankets (opens in new tab) can not only help you sleep better but the pressure of the weight is said to feel soothing on the body and relieve stress and symptoms of anxiety or insomnia. The Silentnight Wellbeing Weighted Blanket (opens in new tab) does just that and at a reasonable budget-friendly price. This 7kg weighted blanket is made of soft hypoallergenic fabric which provides the right amount of warmth and even weight distribution.
The Panda London Bamboo Eye Mask (opens in new tab) is the perfect stocking filler or Secret Santa gift for someone who loves their sleep. This accessory from sustainable bedding brand, Panda London, blocks out unwanted light and minimises distractions during bedtime. Made of 100% bamboo, this sleep mask is silky soft, naturally hypoallergenic and breathable, so it’s kind to skin and comfortable to wear for prolonged periods of time. It’s available in multiple colours and comes with a travel pouch and adjustable strap.
The Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 (opens in new tab) is a brilliant device that will help the gift receiver rise easier and beat the winter blues. The best wake up lights (opens in new tab) are designed to mimic the rising of the sun, so it gradually brightens in your room so you wake up more naturally and feel more refreshed. If you know someone who find it hard to wake up in the morning when it’s so dark outside, the Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 can help solve these problems and it comes with a radio and 15 sleep or wake sounds.
For someone who loves yoga, the Core Balance Alignment Yoga Mat (opens in new tab) is one of the best yoga mats (opens in new tab) for grip, positioning and all types of yoga practices. It’s a fairly inexpensive option which is great if you’re on a tight budget this year, but it’s made of high quality materials and is suited to beginners and professionals. If you’re looking for yoga-themed gifts, we have Christmas gifts for yogis coming up so stay tuned for that…
Who doesn’t love a massage? Taking the title for the best massager (opens in new tab), the Beurer MG149 Shiatsu Massage Cushion (opens in new tab) is versatile, suitable for multiple areas and has heat functions. The Shiatsu massage heads switch between clockwise and counterclockwise rotations that really gets into any sore muscles and aches, and it can be attached to pillows or chairs with its elasticated strap.
