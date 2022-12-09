Best Christmas gifts for wellness enthusiasts: self-care & wellbeing essentials

Join our newsletter All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

With Christmas only a few weeks away, it’s time to start getting your Christmas shopping wrapped up (no pun intended) for this year. If you know a wellness enthusiast or someone who loves self-care, buying them a gift with health and wellbeing in mind is thoughtful, meaningful and really shows that you care.

Wellness encompasses many different things, from yoga to meditation, sleep to relaxation. As wellness comes in multiple forms, you can pick from a wide variety of gifts which can help improve sleep quality, yoga sessions, daily routines and journaling practices. The possibilities really are endless! These gifts are also incredibly versatile as they don’t just cater for people who are into wellness but are perfect for those who are in need of a bit of R&R.

For the wellness-obsessed friends or family members in your life, we’ve found the best Christmas gift ideas (opens in new tab) for wellness enthusiasts, from yoga mats to meditation app subscriptions and beyond.

Best wellness Christmas gifts

Why you can trust T3 Our expert reviewers spend hours testing and comparing products and services so you can choose the best for you. Find out more about how we test.

More Gift Ideas for Wellness Fans

(opens in new tab) Best pillows (opens in new tab)

While you might not think to get someone a new pillow for Christmas, if you know someone who’s suffering from neck pain or they’ve just moved house, a pillow is a practical gift that will help them sleep better and feel more comfortable. Here, you’ll find plenty of pillow options, including memory foam, down or hybrid materials.

(opens in new tab) Best sleep headphones (opens in new tab)

Sleep headphones are designed to help you fall asleep faster, improve sleep quality and cut off any external noise. Having a specifically designed pair of headphones to sleep in is so beneficial and makes using them more comfortable.