Best Boots Boxing Day deals 2024

Christmas Day may be done and dusted for another year, but don't forget about the upcoming Boxing Day sales. There's still plenty of shopping to be done, especially if you're hoping to restock on all your favourite lotions and potions.

If you're looking for top-quality beauty products, electronics, fragrances and grooming essentials, Boots is always a great place to start. Whether you're browsing online or visiting one of its many stores, you'll find a wide selection of bestselling products and well-known brands like Maybelline, Rimmel, Liz Earle, Dior and Clarins​.

To see all the details about this year's offers, click the link above to head to the Boots website, or keep reading to find out the best categories to keep an eye on.

Boots Boxing Day deals 2024

Braun Series 9 Pro+: was £479.99 now £199.99 at Boots.com Voted as T3's best electric shaver this year, the Braun Series 9 PRO+ is a pretty impressive model – and even more so at this price. Get your hands on it whilst it's less than £200.

Boots New Year's product categories 2024

Boots Boxing Day Skincare deals

Whether it’s face wash, scrubs, eye creams or face masks, Boots has it all at the best prices. Tons of skincare essentials are available, plus you can get special offers and 'Star Gifts' at Boots right now.

Boots Boxing Day Makeup deals

Boots is the best place to look at for makeup deals and they always have great cash saving offers on big brands. Foundation, concealer, lipsticks, eyeshadow palettes and brushes all receive big price cuts, especially on No 7 makeup, so keep an eye out for this on Boxing Day.

Boots Boxing Day Fragrance deals

Women’s perfume and men’s aftershave are a big part of the Boxing Day sales, especially at Boots. Popular designers like Dior, YSL and Emporio Armani are currently better than half price, plus you can save £10 on selected fragrances right now.

Boots Boxing Day Bath & Body deals

Start the new year off with luxury bath and body products for cheap prices at Boots. From pamper sets to shower gels, body butters to candles, loads of bath essentials brands are already discounted at Boots and will be included in the Boxing Day sale.

Boots Boxing Day Haircare deals

The best electrical offers available at Boots are on hair tools. Hair dryers, curlers, straighteners and hot brushes from the best haircare brands are all available at Boots at cheap prices. Boots also runs a price match promise on all electrical beauty, which you can take advantage of this Boxing Day.

Boots Boxing Day Grooming deals

For top deals on grooming and hair removal devices, check out the Boots Boxing Day sale. Boots has big discounts across Remington, Braun and Philips right now for Christmas, and they're bound to have more for Boxing Day.

Boots Boxing Day Toothbrush deals

Electric toothbrushes make the best Christmas gifts, but if you missed out this year, you can still get great deals on them in the Boots Boxing Day sale. Oral-B and Philips toothbrushes are often better than half price, so we predict there will be even more price cuts this Boxing Day.

