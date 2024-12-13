T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: hi-def heroes

This gift guide is for those who appreciate high quality screens – whether it's for filmmaking, streaming or simply enjoying breathtaking visuals. It takes a certain kind of person to recognise that investing in the best technology yields the best experience, and these top picks are just that.

Keep reading to discover our handpicked selections for the ultimate high-def heroes.

1. Amazon Fire TV Omni QLED

From £380/$420, amazon.co.uk

Crying out for 4K but feel like you don’t have the budget for it? You’re wrong: Amazon’s QLED is bright, bold, it supports all major HDR formats, and it’s affordable enough that it might even make its way into a teenager’s bedroom. It even supports features like VRR and ALLM, meaning it’s a very competent option for gaming.
2. Google Pixel 9 Pro

£999/$949, store.google.com

We’re not sure why it’s so hard to find cameras that film 8K when phones can do the trick. Or, at least, do a trick. Google’s AI-addled handset includes Video Boost, which does some interpolation magic to upscale your shots to full 8K when you desire it. The results are pure wizardry – and the phone itself isn’t half bad either.
3. Dangbei DBOX02

£1,790/$1,899, us.dangbei.com

A challenger brand, here, but one with some skills. Dangbei’s compact 4K ALPD laser projector – also known as the Mars Pro 2 – absolutely dominates its price point, with 2450 ISO lumens enough to see its max 200-inch image clearly even in bright environments, and auto focus and keystoning ready to get it on the wall in no time flat. £1,790/$1,899, us.dangbei.com

4. Samsung QN900D

From £3,999/$5,500, samsung.com

The ultimate 8K TV. Even if the 8K market were wider, which it definitely isn’t at this point, the quality, clarity and upscaling brilliance of Samsung’s premium flagship would make jaws drop everywhere. It’s incredible, and if you happen to wrap this up for someone this Christmas, you can be assured they’ll be agape at the spend alone.
5. Acer Predator Helios 18

£3,199/$3,400, acer.com

If you want to get stuck in to super-detailed 4K gaming, you need a laptop which is up to the task. An extravagant Xmas treat, we’ll admit, but who wouldn’t be beside themselves to receive the Predator Helios 18, packed with gaming-friendly features, advanced cooling and a full-on RTX 4080? Nobody, that’s who
6. Google TV Streamer

£99/$99, store.google.com

The Chromecast is dead, long live the TV Streamer. The demise of the former wasn’t exactly unsurprising given that the tech’s built in to all sorts of devices now; the rise of the latter is pleasing, because it’s super-smooth, fast, offers seamless connectivity, looks lovely and its 4K skills are super sharp.
7. Sony a7C II

From £1,999/$2,200, sony.co.uk

If you want to film 4K we’ll admit you’re not short of options – you could likely whip out your phone right now. But if someone in your life wants to take 4K video that actually looks great, they’ll need a great camera. Sony’s full-frame compact meets the mark with ease, and its E-mount lenses open up a whole world of possibilities.
8. HoverAir X1 Pro Max

From £639/$699, uk.hoverair.com

To call HoverAir’s latest flyer a drone would be to do it a disservice. This is a flying videographer, ready to track and follow, avoid objects and deliver crisp aerial 8K footage of your adventures. Just launch it from your hand and let it do its thing. You get more control if you want it, of course, but that’s optional.
