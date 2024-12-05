T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: retro life

The good old days made even better

If you have a loved one who treasures a touch of nostalgia, a retro tech gift is the perfect choice. These curated picks will transport them back to cherished memories, adding a heartfelt touch to Christmas day itself.

1. Marshall Middleton Speaker

£270/$299, marshall.com

Looking like a shrunk-down head unit of a classic Marshall tube amp, the Middleton carries all the charm of the company’s 60-year history into a portable speaker that yearns to be turned up to 11. Two tweeters, two woofers and twin radiators combine to make more than your average Bluetooth banger – this is made to sound heavy, whatever volume it’s at.
2. We Are Rewind cassette player

£136/$160, wearerewind.com

Pull out those old C90 mixtapes and cassingles, and prove to yourself that tapes weren’t quite as bad as you remember them. There’s something special about old-school analogue listening, but this doesn’t take away all mod cons: you can use Bluetooth ’phones, listen for 12 hours on its lithium battery and even make new mixes thanks to a line input.
3. Motorola Razr 50

£800/$999, motorola.co.uk

If anyone tells you this isn’t retro, they’ve clearly not been paying attention: the modern flip phone only exists because of what went before, and there’s nothing more ’90s than theatrically snapping your handset shut at the end of a call. Flashy it may be but this is Razr in both name and spirit, and it might even make you feel young again. It also happens to be a superb phone
4. Leica Sofort 2

£360/$299, leica-camera.com

An instant camera which doesn’t leave everything to chance, Leica’s hybrid design mixes basic digital photography with an internal printer that spits out pin-up memories which can be previewed on your phone before you commit them to paper. Simple to operate for that perfect retro feel, but decidedly skilled underneath, it’s what point-and-shoot is all about.
