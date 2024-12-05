T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: retro life

If you have a loved one who treasures a touch of nostalgia, a retro tech gift is the perfect choice. These curated picks will transport them back to cherished memories, adding a heartfelt touch to Christmas day itself.
1. Marshall Middleton Speaker
Looking like a shrunk-down head unit of a classic Marshall tube amp, the Middleton carries all the charm of the company’s 60-year history into a portable speaker that yearns to be turned up to 11. Two tweeters, two woofers and twin radiators combine to make more than your average Bluetooth banger – this is made to sound heavy, whatever volume it’s at.
£270/$299, marshall.com
2. We Are Rewind cassette player
Pull out those old C90 mixtapes and cassingles, and prove to yourself that tapes weren’t quite as bad as you remember them. There’s something special about old-school analogue listening, but this doesn’t take away all mod cons: you can use Bluetooth ’phones, listen for 12 hours on its lithium battery and even make new mixes thanks to a line input.
£136/$160, wearerewind.com
3. Motorola Razr 50
If anyone tells you this isn’t retro, they’ve clearly not been paying attention: the modern flip phone only exists because of what went before, and there’s nothing more ’90s than theatrically snapping your handset shut at the end of a call. Flashy it may be but this is Razr in both name and spirit, and it might even make you feel young again. It also happens to be a superb phone
£800/$999, motorola.co.uk
4. Leica Sofort 2
An instant camera which doesn’t leave everything to chance, Leica’s hybrid design mixes basic digital photography with an internal printer that spits out pin-up memories which can be previewed on your phone before you commit them to paper. Simple to operate for that perfect retro feel, but decidedly skilled underneath, it’s what point-and-shoot is all about.
£360/$299, leica-camera.com
Go back to T3's ultimate Christmas gadget gift guide
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
For 25 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.
-
-
3 alternative Christmas movies to stream on Netflix, Prime Video and Disney+
Elf and Home Alone are obviously brilliant, be here are three other films you might not have thought to watch this holiday season
By Rik Henderson Published
-
If you're upset about the new Jaguar design, you're already missing the point
From E-Type to electric – Jaguar's proud history now has an exciting future
By Sam Cross Published
-
T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: coffee addicts
Marvellous machines to help with caffeine
By T3.com Published
-
Best sex toy Christmas gifts 2024: toys for him, her, them and couples
Spice up festivities and spread joy and cheer this year with our guide to gifting sexual wellness
By Katie Nicholls Last updated
-
Cuisinart launches new tiny ice cream maker – and it's the perfect stocking filler
The Solo Scoops is Cuisinart's smallest (and cheapest) ice cream maker yet
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
PerfectDraft's new machine is the perfect gift for beer lovers this Christmas
Pub-quality pints around the Christmas tree? Go on then
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Twinkly's new Christmas smart light range will make your neighbours jealous
There are five new products altogether
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
Expert reveals important reason why you should start your Christmas shopping this week
Have you started organising you gift list yet? You probably should
By Lizzie Wilmot Published
-
5 Christmas leftover recipes to try in your air fryer
Use up all your Christmas leftovers with these quick air fryer recipes
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Expert reveals 6 foods that will help combat the Christmas hangover
Looking forward to a Christmas drink but want to avoid a sore head the next day? We've got the answer
By Lizzie Wilmot Published