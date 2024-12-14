Christmas car gifts for auto addicts

For car fans, nothing beats the majesty of these four-wheel beasts. Whether you're a classic full-petrol supercar lover or a fully-charged EV head, the passion often stems further than the car itself. Much like a football team, many car fans are loyal to their brands, whether it's Ferrari, Tesla or Toyota.
So when it comes to buying the car fan in your life a Christmas gift, it's easy to find something they might like. Almost all car companies offer some form of branded accessories, with many moving into a full range of lifestyle offerings, from clothing and luggage to office accessories and scooters.
We've rounded up some of the best gifts from some of our favourite car brands to give you some fuel for thought.
Gifts for Rolls-Royce fans
The first fully-electric Rolls-Royce is a beautiful machine and while we can't all own one, you can own a model version. Available in either 1:18 or 1:8 sizes these are incredibly detailed.
Price on request Rolls-Roycemotorcars.com
Roll-Royce cars famously have an umbrella inside the doors, to save you ever getting caught in a shower. Now you can buy one of these classy umbrellas in a choice of six colours to keep inside your own motor.
Price on request Rolls-Roycemotorcars.com
Is your pet pooch the Rolls-Royce of dogs? Then why not give them the Rolls-Royce of collars. This collar and lead set is finished in Rolls-Royce natural grain leather, so they really will feel like the top dog.
Price on request Rolls-Roycemotorcars.com
Gifts for BMW fans
These Lego versions of the BMW M4 GT3 and the M Hybrid V8 are great for kids and adults alike. They come with authentic design details and mini-figures that fit inside them.
£45 / $56.25 bmw.co.uk
Whether you own an M series or not, putting the badge on your keyring can feel like a bit of a power boost. This metal keyring is simple and stylish, making it a great gift for any BMW fan.
£27.50 / $53 bmw.co.uk
This might not be the two-wheeled BMW you were thinking of, but this handy push scooter is a quick way to cover short distances. And as it's not electric, you can even take it on public transport.
£175.01 / $234 Bmw.co.uk
Gifts for Mercedes-Benz fans
Both classy and practical, this softshell jacket is breathable, wind-resistant and water-resistant, making it a great piece for all weathers. Something to either keep in the car or remind you of your car when you're venturing out on foot.
£186 / $220 Mercedes-benz.com
Owning your dream car is a little easier with one of these 1:18-scale models. The Mercedes-AMG GT63 is one of the best-looking models in the range right now and is bound to be on many motoring fans' dream lists.
£97.80 / $189 Mercedes-Benz.com
It's Mercedes time all the time with one of these stylish watches. The Mercedes store offers a wide range of watch options, but this business chronograph model is perhaps one of the classiest.
£306 / $389 Mercedes-Benz.com
Gifts for Tesla fans
Inspired by the Cybertruck, this kid's cyberquad has 15 miles of range and a top speed of 10mph. It's designed for ages 9-12 but I'm sure bigger kids have had a go. This is currently showing out of stock in the US but if you can get hold of one, it will make a great present.
$1650 (around £1300) tesla.com
Does Christmas taste better with this festive Tesla mug? You bet it does. The festive wrap includes the whole Tesla lineup and makes a great little stocking filler for the true Tesla fan this year. Stocks are looking limited though, so be quick.
$30 (around £24) Tesla.com
You might not be able to order the full-size truck in time for Christmas, but the 1:18 scale model is a lot easier on the wallet and faster to ship (we hope). This highly detailed model is the perfect gift for fans.
$225 (around £178) Tesla.com
Gifts for Porsche fans
With a reputation for excellent handling and classic styling, it's no wonder this mouse is a popular option for Porsche fans. The taillight even lights up when you're using it.
£71 / $120 Porsche.com
This iconic 992 turbo shape makes the ideal Christmas tree ornament for any Porsche fan. It even has a little Christmas hat on to keep it festive.
£35 / $49 Porsche.com
Keep your wine airtight with this wine stopper that comes in the shape of a Porsche drive mode button. It also doubles as a wine pourer, to avoid any spills.
£40 / $69 Porsche.com
