T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: stocking fodder

As we wrap up our festive gift guides, it’s time to focus on stocking fillers – the perfect smaller gifts to complement a larger present or to cover those last-minute surprises.
Whether they end up tucked inside a stocking or wrapped as standalone surprises, you're sure to find the perfect little something to brighten anyone's holiday!
1. Ariat Rebar beanie
Warm head, warm brains. That’s not a saying, but it probably should be. Ariat’s super-soft, stretchy, warm acrylic beanie doesn’t squeeze the head, but it’ll see someone through the cold weather and look fabulous while doing it. Large enough to pull down over the neck, washable without losing its form, it’s a classic.
£20/$20, ariat.com
2. Groov-E Harmony
We still can’t quite get over the fact that full-on ANC cans can be stocking-filler priced, but Groov-E isn’t going light on the value and we’re not about to argue. Packing a bassy soundstage, 25 hours of playback on a charge, and even a folding design that makes them perfect for sitting in a bag, they’re ready for just about anything.
£35/$35, groov-e.co.uk
3. 1000 Mile Fusion Repreve
No arguments: socks are the ultimate Christmas gift, and to leave them out of someone’s stocking would ruin the spirit of the season. These aren’t ordinary socks. They’re engineered with extra padding and a two-layer system which both reduces friction and wicks away moisture to make long walks less swampy.£19/$20, 1000mile.co.uk
4. Yeti flask
Booze hounds can keep a nip of something strong on their hip with Yeti’s stealthy stainless steel flask. It’s a very modern update of the traditional hip flask form, with Yeti’s DuraCoat colours able to stand up to years of adventure, a funnel included for easy filling, and a dishwasher-safe construction to make it easy to clean when you’ve drained it.
£50/$55, uk.yeti.com
Go back to T3's ultimate Christmas gadget gift guide
Sign up to the T3 newsletter for smarter living straight to your inbox
Get all the latest news, reviews, deals and buying guides on gorgeous tech, home and active products from the T3 experts
For 25 years T3 has been the place to go when you need a gadget. From the incredibly useful, to the flat out beautiful T3 has covered it all. We're here to make your life better by bringing you the latest news, reviewing the products you want to buy and hunting for the best deals. You can follow us on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. We also have a monthly magazine which you can buy in newsagents or subscribe to online – print and digital versions available.
-
-
Samsung Galaxy Unpacked S25 launch event date and time revealed by tipster
The Samsung Galaxy S25 launch is close – here's the latest leaked date
By Chris Hall Published
-
Nintendo Switch 2 might have been revealed early by a controversial case company
Dbrand has posted an image of the possible Switch 2 inside its latest carry case
By Rik Henderson Published
-
How to choose the best robot vacuums to help with the Christmas cleanup
We look at the best robot vacuums to help make tidying up at Christmas that little bit easier
By Max Slater-Robins Published
-
T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: kids (of all ages)
Only if they’ve been very good…
By T3.com Published
-
Smart holiday lights: are they worth it?
With Christmas right around the corner, smart holiday lights are a good way to spice up your house inside and out
By Max Slater-Robins Published
-
T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: hard to please
Get creative with your gift choices
By T3.com Published
-
The ultimate air fryer Christmas cooking guide, according to Tefal experts
How to make Christmas dinner in an air fryer, including turkey, potato and dessert tips
By Bethan Girdler-Maslen Published
-
Philips Hue's annual Christmas smart lighting sale is here – and you won't want to miss it
It's only on for a few weeks
By Lizzie Wilmot Last updated
-
T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: travel upgrades
Pack smart, pack well, pack wisely
By T3.com Published
-
Christmas gifts for musicians and aspiring rock stars
T3's guide to the best gifts for those who like to rock and or roll
By Mat Gallagher Published