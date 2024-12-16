T3's Christmas Gadget Gifts: stocking fodder

As we wrap up our festive gift guides, it’s time to focus on stocking fillers – the perfect smaller gifts to complement a larger present or to cover those last-minute surprises.

Whether they end up tucked inside a stocking or wrapped as standalone surprises, you're sure to find the perfect little something to brighten anyone's holiday!

Warm head, warm brains. That’s not a saying, but it probably should be. Ariat’s super-soft, stretchy, warm acrylic beanie doesn’t squeeze the head, but it’ll see someone through the cold weather and look fabulous while doing it. Large enough to pull down over the neck, washable without losing its form, it’s a classic.

£20/$20, ariat.com

We still can’t quite get over the fact that full-on ANC cans can be stocking-filler priced, but Groov-E isn’t going light on the value and we’re not about to argue. Packing a bassy soundstage, 25 hours of playback on a charge, and even a folding design that makes them perfect for sitting in a bag, they’re ready for just about anything.

£35/$35, groov-e.co.uk

No arguments: socks are the ultimate Christmas gift, and to leave them out of someone’s stocking would ruin the spirit of the season. These aren’t ordinary socks. They’re engineered with extra padding and a two-layer system which both reduces friction and wicks away moisture to make long walks less swampy.£19/$20, 1000mile.co.uk

Booze hounds can keep a nip of something strong on their hip with Yeti’s stealthy stainless steel flask. It’s a very modern update of the traditional hip flask form, with Yeti’s DuraCoat colours able to stand up to years of adventure, a funnel included for easy filling, and a dishwasher-safe construction to make it easy to clean when you’ve drained it.

£50/$55, uk.yeti.com

Go back to T3's ultimate Christmas gadget gift guide