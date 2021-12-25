Best Wayfair Boxing Day deals 2021 with offers on furniture, mattresses, lighting and more

Wayfair is a shop that a lot of people forget the existence of but in its Boxing Day sale, Wayfair has some very good deals. Whether you’re looking for furniture for your kitchen, dining room, bedroom or bathroom, chances are the Wayfair Boxing Day sale has something you'll like.

Wayfair’s furniture range is extensive and sofas, storage units and bookcases are promising to be the big sellers in their Boxing Day sale this year. Homeware decorations like vases, ornaments and wall art are also popular, so keep an eye on those too in the sale.

To shop the Wayfair Boxing Day sale, click the link above or keep reading for direct links to the best deals live now.

The best Wayfair Boxing Day deals live now

What categories to shop in the Wayfair Boxing Day sale

Wayfair Boxing Day Furniture deals Wayfair Boxing Day Furniture deals

Wayfair has the best furniture for any room in your house, from the kitchen to the bathroom, bedroom to the living room. Big furniture like wardrobes, cabinets, tables and chairs are all involved in the Boxing Day sale and you can pick some great bits for your garden too.

View all Wayfair Boxing Day Furniture deals

Wayfair Boxing Day Lighting deals Wayfair Boxing Day Lighting deals

The Wayfair Boxing Day sale is full of top lighting deals. You can shop by indoor or outdoor and other special offers like LEDs, smart lights, floor lamps, chandeliers and more, plus you can also shop by brand.

View all Wayfair Boxing Day Lighting deals

Wayfair Boxing Day Décor deals Wayfair Boxing Day Décor deals

Decorate your house with cheap deals on Wayfair décor. Choose from trendy cushions and throws, flowers and plants, clocks, mirrors and wall art. You can find a mix of modern and contemporary décor that will fit all style aesthetics.

View all Wayfair Boxing Day Décor deals

Wayfair Boxing Day Mattress deals Wayfair Boxing Day Mattress deals

Wayfair makes it easy to shop mattresses, with their extensive selection to choose from. Shop by type, category or brand and get a peaceful night's sleep for you and the whole family.

View all Wayfair Boxing Day Mattress deals

Wayfair Boxing Day Storage deals Wayfair Boxing Day Storage deals

Wayfair is a great destination for storage and organisation, including laundry baskets, shelves and containers. Not the most fun thing to shop for, the Wayfair Boxing Day sale has top offers on a full range of storage products.

View all Wayfair Boxing Day Storage deals

Wayfair Boxing Day Sofa deals Wayfair Boxing Day Sofa deals

Wayfair has over 3,000 sofas, armchairs and futons available that come with free and fast delivery. The Wayfair Boxing Day sale can help you save up to £300 on the latest sofas so check this out for a new sofa perfect for the new year.

View all Wayfair Boxing Day Sofa deals

Wayfair Boxing Day Rugs deals Wayfair Boxing Day Rugs deals

Rugs, runners, doormats and bathmats are all available at Wayfair for cheap prices. Their current rug sale has over 21,000 results and can save you hundreds of pounds.

View all Wayfair Boxing Day Rugs deals

Wayfair Boxing Day Pet deals Wayfair Boxing Day Pet deals

Of course, we can’t forget about the pets! The Wayfair pet sale has furniture and essentials for dogs, cats, birds and other small animals. Shop for beds, cages, cat trees, obedience sets and more at the Wayfair Boxing Day sale.

View all Wayfair Boxing Day Pet deals

Wayfair Boxing Day Nursery deals Wayfair Boxing Day Nursery deals

Nursery furniture and décor are in the Wayfair Boxing Day sale, helping you save money on rooms for all ages. Whether you’re expecting a baby or your kids are growing out of their beds, you can get top deals on cots, bedding, bookcases, desks and more.

View all Wayfair Boxing Day Nursery deals

Wayfair Boxing Day Holiday deals Wayfair Boxing Day Holiday deals

Wayfair has amazing discounts on seasonal holidays and occasions all year round, so you can shop for Christmas, Easter or Halloween anytime of the year. Other holidays you can shop for at the Wayfair Boxing Day sale are New Year’s, St Patrick’s Day, Mother’s and Father’s Day.

View all Wayfair Boxing Day Holiday deals

When is the Wayfair Boxing Day sale?

The Wayfair Boxing Day deals are starting on the 26th December and will probably run until the end of December 2021. That means you have a full 5 days to shop the Boxing Day sale! Last year, Wayfair's Boxing Day sale had up to 70% off storewide, so we predict it’ll be the same this year, if not better.

The Wayfair sales section also has tons of deals every day, where you can get bargains under £40 and shop the outlet for even more cash saving discounts.