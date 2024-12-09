Christmas gifts for musicians and aspiring rock stars

Struggling to find the perfect gift this year for the muso in your life? Or maybe you're a music maker yourself and need some ideas to suggest to your friends and family. In which case, just send them the link to this page and be safe in the knowledge you'll have something cool, headed your way come 25th Dec.
Here are T3's pack of the best gifts for musicians that are guaranteed to hit a chord, or indeed the right note with the recipient. See more of our gift guides on our T3 Christmas page.
This incredibly handy guitar headphone amp plugs directly into your electric guitar and plug in a pair of headphones to experience the full Fender amp experience without disturbing the rest of the house.
It features a built-in display with 25 amp models and 25 effect models to choose from. There's a 3.5mm headphone input as well as a USB for output and charging. You can even use Bluetooth headphones and connect to the Fender Tone App for easier control.
£129 / $129.99 Fender.com
This nifty physical controller provides all the controls you need to mix properly from your phone, tablet, VR headset or laptop. The unit features dual jog wheels for browsing or scratching, tempo and mix controls, and hot keys. It connects via Bluetooth to your iOS or Android device and uses the Algoriddim Djay software.
£79.99 / $109.99 Amazon.com
If you're looking to take up the electric guitar for the first time, this Squier Stratocaster bundle is just the trick. This kit comes complete with a Fender practise amp, stand, strap, lead and picks, plus the guide itself. You can also get it in other colours and guitar styles, including a bass option.
£269 / $339.99 Fender.com
Are you a wannabe Ed Sheeran? Or just curious about those crazy loops he creates. Well, this pedal is all you need to create your own. As part of Boss' excellent range of individual guitar pedals, the RC-1 is a staple for anyone looking to build up tracks on the go. Simple to use and very effective – with a little practise.
£95 / $98.49 Amazon.com
Singers might not admit it, but they love this handy vocal processor. Not only can it enhance your voice to make it sound even nicer, it can add a range of effects and even create a harmony of voices for that perfect chorus. It's a great tool for anyone recording or performing live.
£155 / $249.99 Amazon.com
Whether already a guitarist or eager to try something new, learning the ukulele is a fun and relatively simple process. This starter kit from Kala – one of the bigger names in ukuleles – has everything you need to get you started. It includes the soprano ukulele, online lessons, a quick start guide, digital tuner and carry bag. It's a great gift and a decent price too.
£79.18 / $75 Amazon.com
