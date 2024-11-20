Best Christmas gifts 2024: wellness, fragrances, grooming and more

If you're struggling to find the perfect gift, you've come to the right place

Christmas gift
(Image credit: Lore Schodts / Unsplash)
Christmas gifts

(Image credit: Kira auf der Heide / Unsplash)

01. Best fragrance gifts
02. Best haircare gifts
03. Best skincare gifts
04. Best fitness gifts
05. Best wellness gifts
06. Best grooming gifts

With the festive now truly upon us, it’s time to start sorting your Christmas shopping. Whether you've already began or yet to compile a list, we're here to help. It's also a good time to start, especially as Black Friday is only a few weeks away.

If you're looking for Christmas gift ideas for family, friends or colleagues, you've come to the right place. Ranging from fragrances to wellness, fitness to grooming, we've put together a comprehensive guide to some of the best present ideas for 2024. If we haven't reviewed them, we've tested them out in one way or another, so you know you've picked a good one.

Over the next few weeks, we'll keep adding to this, so make sure to keep the page bookmarked if you think you'll need some inspiration further down the line. Until then, happy shopping!

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. As Lizzie is constantly reviewing hot new products, she's your best bet when it comes to Christmas gift recommendations.

The Best Fragrance Christmas Gifts

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum

Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum

The Yves Saint Laurent Libre Eau de Parfum is a classic when it comes to the perfect Christmas fragrance gift. It features vibrant top notes of Tangerine, Neroli and aromatic Lavender exhilarate, revealing a sun-drenched heart of Jasmine and radiant Moroccan Orange Blossom. A creamy base of Madagascan Vanilla and White Musks wraps the composition in effortless sophistication.

JOY by Dior Eau de Parfum Intense

JOY by Dior Eau de Parfum Intense

JOY by Dior Eau de Parfum Intense is a beautiful fragrance with a radiant burst of flowers and a joyful trail of exultant floral notes. The dazzling light of juicy Citrus blends with the colourful shine of Grasse Rose and Jasmine, heightened by an enveloping woody echo of Sandalwood tinged with Vanilla. You know what they say - if you adore her, Dior her.

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle

Chanel Coco Mademoiselle Eau de Parfum Intense is an ambery woody fragrance with an extreme character. The fragrance is structured around an overdose of patchouli, warmed by an ambery accord of Vanilla absolute and Tonka Bean. A heart of rose and jasmine and the contrasting freshness of citrus add their notes to write this powerful score. It's a beautiful classic that will always be a winner.

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille

Tom Ford Tobacco Vanille

Tom Ford's affection for London inspired this scent, and it encapsulates warmth, elegance and sensuality all in one fragrance. Featuring strong notes of tonka bean, vanilla, cocoa, dry fruit and sweet wood sap, it's a gorgeous scent for a loved one this festive season.

Creed Aventus

Creed Aventus

Launched in 2010, Aventus by Creed has quickly become one of the most popular fragrances for men. It's a cool, smokey scent with layers of fruity and woody notes, so it’s extremely versatile for everyday wear. If your loved hasn't got it already, this is what I'd recommend.

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Eau de Toilette Spray

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male Eau de Toilette Spray

Jean Paul Gaultier Le Male is a light eau de toilette with an unconventional interpretation of masculinity, thanks to the inclusion of sweet, sensual vanilla combined with lavender – an unforgettable modern, fougere amber scent.

The Best Haircare Christmas Gifts

Dyson Airwrap

Dyson Airwrap

Whether you like it or not, the Dyson Airwrap will always be a staple for festive gift giving. 2024 has seen some gorgeous colourways released, including the stunning Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink. Check out our full review for more information on why it is (and always will be) the perfect gift.

Cloud Nine 2-in-1 Contouring Iron Pro

Cloud Nine 2-in-1 Contouring Iron Pro

The 2-in-1 Contouring Iron Pro is the latest straightener from Cloud Nine, making it the perfect gift for any haircare enthusiasts. It makes curling and straightening easier and faster, especially with its iconic temperature control and signature Revive Mode.

Shark SpeedStyle Pro Flex Hair Dryer

Shark SpeedStyle Pro Flex Hair Dryer

Impress your loved one this Christmas with Shark Beauty's brand new high-velocity hair dryer, the SpeedStyle Pro Flex. This only came out a few months ago, meaning it features Shark's new Scalp Shield Mode. We also love the colourway – isn't it gorgeous?

Bellissima Italia Prodigy

Silk'n SilkyStraight Infrared Hair Straightener

This is probably one of my favourite hair stylers I've reviewed this year, so I have to recommend it. The Bellissima Italia Prodigy is a ceramic-coated air styler that gives Dyson a run for its money, especially when it comes to the best Airwrap alternatives. All I'll say is that I'd be chuffed with this under the tree!

Revamp Progloss Airstyle 5 in 1 Multi Styler

Revamp Progloss Airstyle 5 in 1 Multi Styler

Featuring a function Ionic Jet technology, the Revamp Progloss Airstyle has four heat and two speed settings for the utmost control including a cool shot. There's also a Cool Shot feature to set your style, ensuring uniformity and an even optimum styling in seconds. It's also suitable for various hair textures and lengths, so you can't really go wrong.

ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer

ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer

Engineered for ultimate styling control, the ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer is the lightest and fastest of ghd’s range. As air enters through the patented etched grille of the hairdryer, its brushless motor delivers a 75mph airflow while an internal impeller reduces air turbulence. A wonderful gift from a wonderful brand!

The Best Skincare Christmas Gifts

TheraFace Pro

Therabody TheraFace Pro

It seems a bit cheesy to say ‘it’s a spa day every day’, but that’s exactly what the Theraface Pro offers. With three percussive heads and three kinds of LED light, it lifts, firms, clears, contours and more, overall helping to reduce mild to moderate inflammatory acne. Read our full review to find out more.

SENSSE LED Mask

SENSSE LED Mask

The SENSSE LED Mask is designed to improve a multitude of skin concerns, including improving blood circulation, reducing wrinkles, stimulation collagen growth to improving age spots and skin imperfections. It's also really affordable compared to market alternatives.

STYLPRO Beauty Fridge

STYLPRO Beauty Fridge

The STYLPRO Beauty Fridge keeps all essential products chilled, fresh, and ready for everyday use. From night creams, sheet masks and moisturisers to nail polish, makeup and sprays, your beauty products can now stay cool, collected and fresher for longer.

Foreo Luna 3 Facial Massager

Foreo Luna 3

The Foreo Luna 3 facial cleanser is both a cleanser and massager in one, meaning it's great for those who appreciate a skincare routine. It's also app-connected, meaning it remembers your last chosen setting and gets on with cleansing even if you don’t have your phone to hand. It's also available in a variety of colours.

BEAUTYBIO GloPro At-Home Microneedling Tool

BEAUTYBIO GloPro At-Home Microneedling Tool

Another skincare gadget I'd recommend is the award-winning BeautyBio GloPro. It combines red light technology and pulsing stimulation with 0.3mm microneedles to help your skincare absorb up to 200 times more effectively and reveal fuller, smoother skin in just 60 seconds. Big thumbs up!

Shark CryoGlow LED mask

Shark CryoGlow LED mask

The new Shark CryoGlow is arguably one of the most exciting skincare tech products from 2024. It's designed for all skin tones and textures, and is the UK’s first LED face mask that uses cold therapy technology to de-puff under eyes in just five minutes. I'm currently reviewing this so more information will be revealed shortly.

The Best Fitness Christmas Gifts

Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2
Jabra Elite 8 Active Gen 2 Earbuds

If you're looking to buy for a fitness fanatic, Jabra's new sports earbuds are a great choice. They're sweatproof, waterproof and workout-proof, and not to mention, incredibly comfortable. I've been using these for a few weeks now and love the way they feel, so I highly recommend.

Homedics Pro Physio Massage Gun

Homedics Pro Physio Massage Gun

Offering a balance between relaxation and recovery, the Homedics Pro Physio Massage Gun is the ideal self-care companion. With three intensity settings and six interchangeable massage heads, you get a lot for your buck, and it's a firm favourite of ours at T3.

Gaim Yoga Mat

Gaim Yoga Mat

Help your loved one take on a stress-free sense of calm with the Gaim Yoga Mat. It's bound to be a success with any pilates or yoga lover, and it comes in a gorgeous array of tonal colours, meaning there's a pick for everyone. I personally love the Sandstone shade.

YETI Rambler Tumbler

YETI Rambler Tumbler

The YETI Rambler comes with the YETI MagSlider Lid, the only drink lid that uses the power of magnets to keep your water, beer or favourite drink on lock. With a huge array of colours and sizes available, it's a must-have for anyone who likes a drink on-the-go.

Danner Mountain Pass Shearling Boots
Danner Mountain Pass Shearling Boots

If you've got an avid hiker in your life, why not treat them to some new boots? This set from Danner features a natural shearling lining for added warmth, meaning they're great for colder environments. Whilst these are designed for women, Danner has a great men's selection as well.

Owala FreeSip

Owala Water Bottle

The Owala bottle is another trend from 2024, especially since going viral on TikTok. It's the perfect gift if you're not really sure what to buy, especially as there are loads of colourways available. What makes it special is its patented FreeSip spout with a built-in straw that lets you sip or swig.

The Best Wellness Christmas Gifts

Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300

Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300

The Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 is a brilliant device that will help the gift receiver rise easier and beat the winter blues. The best wake up lights are designed to mimic the rising of the sun, so it gradually brightens your room so you wake up more naturally. I personally love this model as it has a in-built radio system, meaning you can wake up to some tunes as well as lighting.

Simba Stormur Slippers

Simba Stormur Slippers

Designed with the same technology found in the brand's award-winning sleep products, Simba's new slippers are filled with a specialised gel that's designed to gently massage specific pressure points, aid blood circulation and reduce tension. The collection is available for both men and women and comes in three unique styles, but I personally love the Stormur design.

Ordo Sonic Lite Electric Toothbrush
Ordo Sonic Lite Electric Toothbrush

The Ordo Sonic Lite Toothbrush has been designed to offer the same features as the Sonic+ toothbrush, but at an even more affordable price. Available in 6 iconic colours, it ensures effective plaque removal and promotes healthier, whiter teeth. It's a perfect gift for those looking to brighten up their routine and their smile.

Loop Switch earplugs

Loop Quiet 2 Plus

The Loop Quiet 2 Plus earplugs minimise sound by up to 27 dB with their new double-stacked ear tips. Coupled with their upgraded fit and improved comfort factor, they can be worn all day and night to muffle unwanted noise and minimise distractions. Read our full review to see if they could be a good fit for your loved one.

Oura Smart Ring

Oura Ring Gen 3

A sophisticated health wearable, the Oura Smart Ring is designed to provide users with detailed health insights. It continuously monitors heart rate throughout the day and during workouts, offering real-time data and post-activity insights. If your loved one likes to keep on top of their health and wellbeing, why not really spoil them and get them something special?

Emma Cloud Duvet

Emma Cloud Duvet

You can't really go wrong with a new duvet, especially if your loved one is in need of a new one. This choice from Emma is made from special temperature-regulating microfibres, allowing a flow of fresh air through and limits the reproduction of bacteria. It's also a 6.7 tog duvet, meaning it'll help you stay warm through chilly autumn nights and keep you cool in summer.

The Best Grooming Christmas Gifts

Braun Series 9 Pro Electric Shaver

Braun Series 9 Pro+ Electric Shaver

Voted as our best electric shaver, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ is labelled as a shaving game-changer, delivering exceptional closeness and comfort. It features five advanced ProShave elements, including the ProLift Blade, designed to cut more efficiently with each stroke. It's also often on sale, so it's definitely worth taking a look if you're working with a budget.

BaByliss Super-X Metal Series Nose, Ear & Eyebrow Trimmer

BaByliss Super-X Metal Series Nose, Ear & Eyebrow Trimmer

Say goodbye to tweezer torment with the BaByliss Super-X Metal Series Nose, Ear & Eyebrow Trimmer. This BaByliss nose and ear trimmer has bevelled blades to make trimming nice and gentle. When you need a brow touch-up you can easily swap in the eyebrow trimmer head. There are also two different combs to get the length that suits you best.

Philips Series 9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with Quick Clean Pod

Philips Series 9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with Quick Clean Pod

The Philips Series 9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver is an intelligent AI shaver that provides top of the range skin comfort. It gives feedback on shaving pressure to protect skin, whilst adapting uniquely to the face. Also included is a charging stand, travel case, so it's great if your loved one is constantly on the go.

Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. She works closely with Bethan Girdler-Maslen, T3's Home Editor, ensuring all the latest news, trends and recommendations are covered. Outside of T3, Lizzie can be found mooching around Bath, attempting (or at least trying to) a new DIY project or spending time with family and friends.

