Best Christmas gifts 2024: wellness, fragrances, grooming and more

With the festive now truly upon us, it’s time to start sorting your Christmas shopping. Whether you've already began or yet to compile a list, we're here to help. It's also a good time to start, especially as Black Friday is only a few weeks away.

If you're looking for Christmas gift ideas for family, friends or colleagues, you've come to the right place. Ranging from fragrances to wellness, fitness to grooming, we've put together a comprehensive guide to some of the best present ideas for 2024. If we haven't reviewed them, we've tested them out in one way or another, so you know you've picked a good one.

Over the next few weeks, we'll keep adding to this, so make sure to keep the page bookmarked if you think you'll need some inspiration further down the line. Until then, happy shopping!

WRITTEN BY WRITTEN BY Lizzie Wilmot Social Links Navigation Staff Writer, Home Lizzie is T3's Home Staff Writer, also covering style, living and wellness. As Lizzie is constantly reviewing hot new products, she's your best bet when it comes to Christmas gift recommendations.

The Best Fragrance Christmas Gifts

The Best Haircare Christmas Gifts

Dyson Airwrap $599.99 at Nordstrom Check Amazon Whether you like it or not, the Dyson Airwrap will always be a staple for festive gift giving. 2024 has seen some gorgeous colourways released, including the stunning Strawberry Bronze and Blush Pink. Check out our full review for more information on why it is (and always will be) the perfect gift. Cloud Nine 2-in-1 Contouring Iron Pro Check Amazon The 2-in-1 Contouring Iron Pro is the latest straightener from Cloud Nine, making it the perfect gift for any haircare enthusiasts. It makes curling and straightening easier and faster, especially with its iconic temperature control and signature Revive Mode. Shark SpeedStyle Pro Flex Hair Dryer Check Amazon Impress your loved one this Christmas with Shark Beauty's brand new high-velocity hair dryer, the SpeedStyle Pro Flex. This only came out a few months ago, meaning it features Shark's new Scalp Shield Mode. We also love the colourway – isn't it gorgeous? Silk'n SilkyStraight Infrared Hair Straightener Check Amazon This is probably one of my favourite hair stylers I've reviewed this year, so I have to recommend it. The Bellissima Italia Prodigy is a ceramic-coated air styler that gives Dyson a run for its money, especially when it comes to the best Airwrap alternatives. All I'll say is that I'd be chuffed with this under the tree! Revamp Progloss Airstyle 5 in 1 Multi Styler $64.99 at Amazon Featuring a function Ionic Jet technology, the Revamp Progloss Airstyle has four heat and two speed settings for the utmost control including a cool shot. There's also a Cool Shot feature to set your style, ensuring uniformity and an even optimum styling in seconds. It's also suitable for various hair textures and lengths, so you can't really go wrong. ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer $180 at Walmart $279 at Amazon $279 at Target Engineered for ultimate styling control, the ghd Helios Professional Hair Dryer is the lightest and fastest of ghd’s range. As air enters through the patented etched grille of the hairdryer, its brushless motor delivers a 75mph airflow while an internal impeller reduces air turbulence. A wonderful gift from a wonderful brand!

The Best Skincare Christmas Gifts

Therabody TheraFace Pro $359 at Amazon $399 at Best Buy $399 at PGA TOUR Superstore It seems a bit cheesy to say ‘it’s a spa day every day’, but that’s exactly what the Theraface Pro offers. With three percussive heads and three kinds of LED light, it lifts, firms, clears, contours and more, overall helping to reduce mild to moderate inflammatory acne. Read our full review to find out more. SENSSE LED Mask Check Amazon The SENSSE LED Mask is designed to improve a multitude of skin concerns, including improving blood circulation, reducing wrinkles, stimulation collagen growth to improving age spots and skin imperfections. It's also really affordable compared to market alternatives. STYLPRO Beauty Fridge $39.99 at Walmart Check Amazon The STYLPRO Beauty Fridge keeps all essential products chilled, fresh, and ready for everyday use. From night creams, sheet masks and moisturisers to nail polish, makeup and sprays, your beauty products can now stay cool, collected and fresher for longer. Foreo Luna 3 $219 at Amazon $219 at Nordstrom The Foreo Luna 3 facial cleanser is both a cleanser and massager in one, meaning it's great for those who appreciate a skincare routine. It's also app-connected, meaning it remembers your last chosen setting and gets on with cleansing even if you don’t have your phone to hand. It's also available in a variety of colours. BEAUTYBIO GloPro At-Home Microneedling Tool Check Amazon Another skincare gadget I'd recommend is the award-winning BeautyBio GloPro. It combines red light technology and pulsing stimulation with 0.3mm microneedles to help your skincare absorb up to 200 times more effectively and reveal fuller, smoother skin in just 60 seconds. Big thumbs up! Shark CryoGlow LED mask Check Amazon The new Shark CryoGlow is arguably one of the most exciting skincare tech products from 2024. It's designed for all skin tones and textures, and is the UK’s first LED face mask that uses cold therapy technology to de-puff under eyes in just five minutes. I'm currently reviewing this so more information will be revealed shortly.

The Best Fitness Christmas Gifts

The Best Wellness Christmas Gifts

Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 $159 at Amazon The Lumie Bodyclock Shine 300 is a brilliant device that will help the gift receiver rise easier and beat the winter blues. The best wake up lights are designed to mimic the rising of the sun, so it gradually brightens your room so you wake up more naturally. I personally love this model as it has a in-built radio system, meaning you can wake up to some tunes as well as lighting. Simba Stormur Slippers Check Amazon Designed with the same technology found in the brand's award-winning sleep products, Simba's new slippers are filled with a specialised gel that's designed to gently massage specific pressure points, aid blood circulation and reduce tension. The collection is available for both men and women and comes in three unique styles, but I personally love the Stormur design. Ordo Sonic Lite Electric Toothbrush Check Amazon Visit Site The Ordo Sonic Lite Toothbrush has been designed to offer the same features as the Sonic+ toothbrush, but at an even more affordable price. Available in 6 iconic colours, it ensures effective plaque removal and promotes healthier, whiter teeth. It's a perfect gift for those looking to brighten up their routine and their smile. Loop Quiet 2 Plus $24.95 at Loop Earplugs $24.95 at Loop Earplugs $27.95 at Amazon The Loop Quiet 2 Plus earplugs minimise sound by up to 27 dB with their new double-stacked ear tips. Coupled with their upgraded fit and improved comfort factor, they can be worn all day and night to muffle unwanted noise and minimise distractions. Read our full review to see if they could be a good fit for your loved one. Oura Ring Gen 3 $249 at Amazon $249 at Amazon $249 at Best Buy A sophisticated health wearable, the Oura Smart Ring is designed to provide users with detailed health insights. It continuously monitors heart rate throughout the day and during workouts, offering real-time data and post-activity insights. If your loved one likes to keep on top of their health and wellbeing, why not really spoil them and get them something special? Emma Cloud Duvet Check Amazon You can't really go wrong with a new duvet, especially if your loved one is in need of a new one. This choice from Emma is made from special temperature-regulating microfibres, allowing a flow of fresh air through and limits the reproduction of bacteria. It's also a 6.7 tog duvet, meaning it'll help you stay warm through chilly autumn nights and keep you cool in summer.

The Best Grooming Christmas Gifts

Braun Series 9 Pro+ Electric Shaver $283.98 at Amazon $379.99 at Target Voted as our best electric shaver, the Braun Series 9 Pro+ is labelled as a shaving game-changer, delivering exceptional closeness and comfort. It features five advanced ProShave elements, including the ProLift Blade, designed to cut more efficiently with each stroke. It's also often on sale, so it's definitely worth taking a look if you're working with a budget. BaByliss Super-X Metal Series Nose, Ear & Eyebrow Trimmer Check Amazon Say goodbye to tweezer torment with the BaByliss Super-X Metal Series Nose, Ear & Eyebrow Trimmer. This BaByliss nose and ear trimmer has bevelled blades to make trimming nice and gentle. When you need a brow touch-up you can easily swap in the eyebrow trimmer head. There are also two different combs to get the length that suits you best. Philips Series 9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver with Quick Clean Pod Check Amazon The Philips Series 9000 Wet & Dry Electric Shaver is an intelligent AI shaver that provides top of the range skin comfort. It gives feedback on shaving pressure to protect skin, whilst adapting uniquely to the face. Also included is a charging stand, travel case, so it's great if your loved one is constantly on the go.