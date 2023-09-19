Therabody TheraFace PRO review: facial therapy device that gives fresher, tighter and healthier skin

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

In T3’s Therabody TheraFace PRO review, I put this percussive skincare device to the test to see if it reduced my fine lines, cut down my breakouts and tightened my skin. Needless to say, this travel sized handheld device has quickly become a big part of my skincare routine.

Leading fitness and wellness brand, Therabody is best known for its best massagers and the best massage guns that help aid relaxation and recovery. This year, Therabody announced that it would be expanding into skincare with the TheraFace PRO, its new massager and skincare tool .

The Therabody TheraFace PRO is designed to gently stimulate the face and neck, and uses skin-toning microcurrents to tighten the skin, reduce tension, relax facial muscles and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. I tried the Therabody TheraFace PRO for over a month and was surprised by the results… keep reading for my full review.

Therabody TheraFace PRO review: Unboxing

The Therabody TheraFace PRO arrived in a black bag with the Therabody logo on the front which looked and felt similar to a sports kit bag. Considering the price, I did think the bag wasn’t the best quality but having said that, I’ve used it non-stop for storage. Once you get into the bag, the Therabody TheraFace PRO arrives in sleek and attractive packaging (even if there was a lot of it!).

Unpacking the Therabody TheraFace PRO, I was surprised by the amount of attachments you get with it. First, you have the main ‘gun’ which is where you attach the rings and cones. In a separate box, there’s the USB charging cable, a bag of micropoint cones and the TheraOne conductive gel. You also get the microcurrent ring, LED ring and cleansing ring, and a cute travel bag. The entire package comes with six facial treatments in total but I was kindly sent the hot and cold rings to try out (these are an additional purchase).

Setting up the Therabody TheraFace PRO was pretty easy. The top of the ‘gun’ is where you attach the different rings and it’s magnetic so everything slots into place easily. I did think the instructions could be a little clearer. I found myself constantly flipping between the box and instructions to understand how to use it and I found the videos on the Therabody website were easier to understand.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Therabody TheraFace PRO review: Design and features

The Therabody TheraFace PRO is an all-in-one percussive skincare device. It combines facial massaging and percussive therapy technologies that have been adapted for use on the face. This combination is designed to reduce tension in the facial muscles, tone the skin and banish fine lines, boost circulation, treat acne and relieve aches and pains.

So, how does it do this? The Therabody TheraFace PRO is a multitasking tool which uses microcurrents and LED light therapy to treat your face and neck. Its different attachments target different areas to make your skin look and feel brighter, clearer and healthier. Once you magnetically attach each accessory, you’re ready to use it via the control buttons on the inside of the handle. There are three buttons, one that turns the device on and on, one that controls the LED light and microcurrent, and the other that controls the cleansing ring.

Looking at the attachments, the microcurrent ring works to tighten and firm the skin, as well as improving muscle tone in the neck. The LED ring uses Red, Blue and Red + Infrared LED lights that reduce wrinkles, acne and breakouts. The cleansing ring (which comes with a cover) removes dirt and oil from the skin and pores, and has soft bristles that feel comfortable on the skin. The other attachments are the percussive flat, micropoint and cone which work alongside the LED ring to maximise circulation, target pressure points and give tension relief.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Therabody TheraFace PRO review: Performance

I’ve been trying out the Therabody TheraFace PRO for over a month and using it a few times a week as part of my nighttime skincare routine. I was unsure where to start so I watched the tutorial videos on the Therabody website and decided to try the Lift and Firm routine which involves the cleansing, LED red light and microcurrent rings.

Starting off with the cleansing ring, I washed and dried my face before applying a light layer of cleanser. With the Therabody TheraFace PRO, I went over my face, making sure to properly clean it and get into difficult areas like the side of my nose and around my chin. The cleansing ring felt comfortable on the skin, and the vibrations were very relaxing, even at its highest intensity (there are three levels to choose from).

Next, I attached the LED ring with the percussive flat attachment before running it up and down my face. Switching the attachments was simple and I made sure to give everything a wipe down before putting it away. I liked the feeling of it, although I did find the light to be very bright when I was near my eye area, even when I had my eyes closed. The Therabody TheraFace PRO makes a beeping sound every 15 seconds to tell you to move onto the next part of your face which I found really helpful.

After that, I applied a light layer of the TheraOne Conductive Gel on my face and neck before attaching the microcurrent ring. Again, the Therabody TheraFace PRO beeped every 15 seconds and I enjoyed the feeling of the microcurrent running up and down my face. It didn’t hurt although it stung a little around my upper lip so I dialled back the intensity from ‘2’ to ‘1’. After this section was done, I washed the gel off my face before applying a toner and moisturiser.

Image 1 of 3 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

As someone who’s fairly low maintenance when it comes to skincare, I initially found using the Therabody TheraFace PRO a lengthy process. However, once I got into the flow, I looked forward to using it and it felt nice to zone out and focus on giving my skin some TLC. I have sensitive skin and didn’t find any of the attachments or gel irritating. Occasionally, my face felt a little hot but this is to be expected when running something over your face for several minutes at a time! I also noticed that my face got red in some parts of the routine but this looked like blood circulation rather than allergies or irritation.

Now the big question: did I notice any differences after using the Therabody TheraFace PRO? The quick answer is yes! My skin looks a lot tighter and fresher, and I’ve noticed my cheek area where I’m prone to redness is a lot less red now. I don’t get too many spots but when I felt one coming, I used the Therabody TheraFace PRO and it didn’t break out but went away instead. I have a few frown and smile lines on my forehead but I’ve also noticed that they’re a lot more faded and less prominent.

The thing that’s really impressed me is how much tighter and lifted my skin looks and feels. I’ve always felt self conscious of my chin as I find it comfortable to settle back into a double chin. But after using the Therabody TheraFace PRO, I noticed it felt more sculpted and as I’d settled my face, under and around my chin was a lot tighter and there was less of a double chin. My neck muscles also feel stronger and more defined, and this is the result that I’m most happy with.

Image 1 of 4 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Therabody TheraFace PRO review: Pricing

The Therabody TheraFace PRO is £375, and available at Therabody and select retailers like John Lewis . Considering the amount of attachments you get (bar the hot and cold rings) and how much the Therabody TheraFace PRO can do, I think you’re getting a lot for your money, and it’s an investment that will last you a while.

Since its launch, the Therabody TheraFace PRO has already been discounted multiple times down to £299 and you can find bundle deals on the hot and cold rings.

Image 1 of 2 (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3) (Image credit: Beth Girdler-Maslen / T3)

Therabody TheraFace PRO review: Verdict

Overall, I’ve genuinely enjoyed using the Therabody TheraFace PRO and I’m happy with my results. My skin feels and looks better, and I’m looking forward to continuing to use it to better sculpt and take care of my face and neck. If you take skincare seriously, the Therabody TheraFace PRO is definitely something you’ll want to invest in. Even if you’re a bit lazy with skincare (like me!), you’ll also enjoy using it!

The only negatives I have is the LED light is bright around the eye area and if you’re not used to spending too much time on your skin routine, you might find the process too long. But, the Therabody TheraFace PRO feels and looks luxurious, and you get positive results.

Therabody TheraFace PRO review: Alternatives to consider