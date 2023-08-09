Therabody’s massager and skincare tool is a travel must-have for your next flight

Get the T3 newsletter! All the best features, news, tips and great deals to help you live a better life through technology Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to T3. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

It goes without saying that skincare and travelling don’t really mix, especially if you’re on a long haul flight. Regardless of how long you’re in the air for, ‘plane skin’ is pretty hard to avoid. As planes have dry and low air pressure, your skin can become extremely dehydrated and while it’ll try to hold onto moisture, this results in puffiness, breakouts and irritation.

I recently came across the Therabody TheraFace PRO, an 8-in-1 facial treatment device that’s designed to keep your skin happy during your travels. Therabody is a leading wellness and fitness brand that specialises in massagers and recovery products, with many of its devices featuring in both of T3’s best massagers and best massage guns buying guides.

With facial health in mind, the TheraFace PRO is ideal for those looking to manage and keep up with their skincare routine while travelling and on holiday. To help combat issues of dry skin and breakouts from being in the air and in different climates, the TheraFace PRO is backed by science and different facial therapies to keep the skin looking and feeling great.

Looking at the TheraFace PRO, it looks pretty similar to a massage gun, like the Theragun Mini . But rather than pounding away at sore muscles (which isn’t particularly comfortable on your legs, let alone your face!), the TheraFace PRO works by gently stimulating the face and neck.

The TheraFace PRO uses skin-toning microcurrents to tighten the skin, get rid of tension, relax facial muscles and reduce fine lines and wrinkles. As it offers an impressive eight treatments, the TheraFace PRO also uses three powerful light therapies (Infrared, Red and Blue) to rejuvenate the skin, working to clear and cleanse while leaving it looking brighter and more even.

(Image credit: Amazon)

After hearing about the benefits and seeing the results, I’m seriously impressed with the TheraFace PRO. While it can be used as part of your skincare routine wherever you are, I definitely see it becoming a travel must-have for frequent flyers.

I don’t know about you, but I’ve seen so many ‘get ready with me on a flight’ videos on social media where people are bringing their entire 12-step skincare regimen with them on a plane. I’ve even walked past someone relaxing while wearing a face mask on an 8+ hour flight and I felt pretty jealous when the plane landed and my skin wasn’t very happy.

I think it’s safe to say that we don’t need to feel embarrassed anymore about having a pamper while travelling. After all, there’s not much to do during long haul flights and giving your skin some TLC can help fight spots, and dry and dull looking skin. And as the TheraFace PRO is super petite, it can easily fit into your backpack, handbag and hand luggage, so it’s incredibly easy to take with you anywhere.

Regardless of the odd looks I’ll probably get, the Therabody TheraFace PRO is going straight in my carry-on luggage for my next flight! It’s available to buy on the Therabody website and select retailers like Amazon , John Lewis and Boots for £375.