The last minute Christmas gift that Amazon can deliver to you instantly

The decorations are in place, the Now That's What I Call Christmas playlist is on heavy rotation, and the tree is crowding the corner of the living room. Yes, Christmas is dangerously close to being here again.

If you've already missed the last delivery dates from Amazon UK, and find yourself struggling to get your hands on a gift for your nearest and dearest at the eleventh hours then don't panic!

Amazon has unveiled a nifty new option to send a gift instantly to friends and family. Dubbed "Kindle Gifting", the new purchase option allows customers to send Kindle e-books over in a matter of seconds.

To wirelessly beam a book over to someone this Christmas, hit the "Buy For Others" option listed on the right hand-side of the page, beneath the "Buy Now" button.

• Head to the Kindle e-Book Store and send a book to someone instantly

As soon as you've paid for the book, Amazon lets you pick how to send over the link that enables your loved one to redeem the book to their Kindle

If they haven't got a Kindle, it's still possible to gift an Amazon e-book. If the redemption link is opened on a smartphone or tablet, you can download the official Kindle app to access the book.