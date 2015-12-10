How you can make a child’s life better at Christmas

We all love our tech, especially when it comes to Christmas, and no doubt this year our stockings will be bursting with the latest wearables, drones and audio equipment we've lusted over all year.

Our official charity partner Lifelites see the power of tech past the stocking fillers and bases of Christmas trees, and work tirelessly to improve life-limited and disabled children's lives through the power of technology.

Lifelites provide specialist entertainment and educational technology packages for these young people to learn, play, be creative, and for those that need, a chance to communicate to family. All of this is delivered to over 9,000 children at children's hospices spread across the British Isles.

Please help us in supporting the great work Lifelites do and really help make a child's Christmas better by donating to Lifelites.

Lifelites has also been named among the 2015 Nominet Trust 100 (NT100) – the 100 most inspiring uses of digital technology for social good.Lifelites' special iPad apps, for example, give children the opportunity to join in with creative activities and express themselves through music and painting.