Black Friday can wait: get up to 60% off waterproof jackets, hiking boots at Blacks outdoor sale

Black Friday and Cyber Monday are nearly upon us, which means now is the perfect time to find some great deals on technical clothing and footwear to keep you warm and dry outdoors, whether you’re looking for a new waterproof jacket , some warm wellies and hiking boots , or a form-fitting fleece jacket to team with a snug base layer .

With that in mind, right now you can save up to 60% on outdoors gear at the Blacks Big Brand Event. The sale includes GPS multi-sport watches for outdoors activities, plus a range of backpacking equipment, climbing and camping gear, and all manner of technical clothing, shoes and accessories.

There are hundreds of items currently discounted, but we’re mostly eyeing up the abundant sale range of waterproof jackets, hiking boots and fleece jackets. If you’re short on time yet don’t want to miss out on a juicy deal, don’t worry, as here we’ve rounded-up our favourites currently featured in the event and while stocks last.

The North Face Women's Evolve II Triclimate 3-in-1 HyVent Jacket: Now £136 | Was £170

This three-in-one jacket for women sports a waterproof and breathable HyVent fabric shell and a removable fleece inner. Want to wear the shell without the fleece or vice versa? Simply zip the inner out. Two hand pockets keep your digits warm on a walk.View Deal

Jack Wolfskin Men’s Watson Zip Fleece: Now £39 | Was £65

Stay warm outdoors by throwing on this mid-weight fleece – then layer it under an insulated jacket when the temperature dips. The Watson is made from Nanuk 200 polyester fleece for added warmth, with a high collar to keep the wind out.View Deal

Trekmates Chamonix GTX Mittens: Now £32.40 | Was £45

Looking for warm and waterproof gloves for winter sports and adventures? You just found them. A deep pile lining boosts in-glove warmth, with rubberised zones to enhance grip. While this is a good price, we have seen the XS/S size for £24.99 at Winfields.View Deal

Merrell Men’s Ontario Mid Walking Boots: Now £112 | Was £140

The Brown and Black colours of this popular Merrell boot are now reduced to £112 in a range of sizes (less availability in the Brown). The Green is even cheaper at £99.97, but only in men’s UK sizes 8 and 9. The boots have a waterproof finish and feel very comfy on.View Deal

Berghaus Women’s Prism II Micro Fleece: Now £45 | Was £60

Berghaus is known for its snuggly fleece jackets, and we're feeling the soft, lightweight and breathable Prism II Micro Fleece. It zips all the way up for full protection in colder climes, and has two zippered handwarmer pockets plus an elasticated waist and sleeves. View Deal

Mountain Equipment Men’s Rupal Gore-Tex Jacket: Now £216 | Was £300

Mountain Equipment make durable waterproof jackets and the Rupal, also available on sale for women, is no different. It utilises a three-layer Gore-Tex 75D fabric to protect you from bad weather, and has a helmet and beanie hat-friendly hood.

View Deal

The North Face Women's Ultra Fastpack III Mid Gore-Tex Hiking Boots: £150 | Was £120

While they may look gloriously retro, there’s nothing vintage about the tech used in these boots. They're built to help you move fast and light over hills, with a Fastfoam base boosting comfort and energy return. They’re waterproof too, so fine to wear in the rain.View Deal

There are tons of top outdoors brands involved, including the following – click on a brand name to go through to its own area of the Blacks Big Brand Event sale:

While Blacks states that you can save up to 60% on some items in its Big Brand Event sale, discounts do range widely, with some items on sale for over half price while others have a much lower discount.

You will also find that some items, such as hiking boots, come in a variety of colours, and some colours may be even cheaper. Just take the Merrell Ontario Mid’s above as an example – the green is cheaper than the black.

So if you aren’t too bothered about buying an item in a specific colour, you could walk away with even more of a bargain, providing the item is still available in your size. And that’s the other thing to remember with sales such as these: some items (certainly not all) can sell out fast, so retailers may further reduce the pricing of the remaining few sizes just to clear the stock to make room for new lines.

Looking for more great deals but this time for your home, fitness regime or even your commute or winter holidays? Well, in addition to Amazon and Blacks outdoors running huge sales, a whole host of retailers across the globe are already starting their holiday sales. The ones to check out now include: