The discounts didn’t stop at Black Friday – here are 5 incredible smart home deals still live on Amazon
You can still grab a bargain
Black Friday is now well and truly behind us – which a lot of people are probably relieved about. However, if you’re still sitting there wishing you’d been a little more organised (especially with Christmas shopping creeping up), you’re definitely not alone. That’s why I’ve kept digging around online to find the best lingering deals for you, and I’ve come across some pretty great ones on Amazon.
Below, you’ll find the best smart home deals that are still live, meaning you can grab the discounts even though Black Friday is officially over. They might not be the most traditional Christmas gifts – unless you’re shopping for a serious smart home lover – so if you need more festive ideas, don’t forget to check out my luxury gift guide for some last-minute inspiration.
If you're in need a smart home restock, this 4-pack of Tapo P100 smart plugs is what you need. The pack is currently reduced by nearly 40% meaning, meaning each one costs just over £6 each.
Now that the new model has arrived, the 2023 version of the Echo Show 8 has had a huge price cut. Currently reduced by £55, there's no better time to upgrade your smart home hub.
We literally just found out that a new version of the Govee LED Ceiling Light is about to launch, which makes sense why the original is so cheap. £30 off is almost too good to say no.
We love Philips Hue at T3, and we love a bundle even more. This GU10 Smart Spotlight (3-Pack) is currently reduced by a huge 31%, which is great find when Black Friday has already passed.
The winter months are the perfect time to invest in a smart thermostat, and this Drayton Wiser Kit is an incredible choice. It gives you full control of your Wiser system from the app, meaning you can monitor your energy use, predict expenditure and set your own budgets.
Lizzie is T3's Home Living Staff Writer, covering the latest in smart home, lifestyle and beauty tech. From skincare gadgets to vacuum cleaners, she's your go-to for trends and top recommendations.
When not writing, Lizzie enjoys mooching around Bath, spending time with loved ones, or testing her review units – often during an enthusiastic cleaning spree!
