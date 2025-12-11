The discounts didn’t stop at Black Friday – here are 5 incredible smart home deals still live on Amazon

Black Friday is now well and truly behind us – which a lot of people are probably relieved about. However, if you’re still sitting there wishing you’d been a little more organised (especially with Christmas shopping creeping up), you’re definitely not alone. That’s why I’ve kept digging around online to find the best lingering deals for you, and I’ve come across some pretty great ones on Amazon.

Below, you’ll find the best smart home deals that are still live, meaning you can grab the discounts even though Black Friday is officially over. They might not be the most traditional Christmas gifts – unless you’re shopping for a serious smart home lover – so if you need more festive ideas, don’t forget to check out my luxury gift guide for some last-minute inspiration.

Save 38% Tapo P100 (4-Pack) Smart Plug: was £39.99 now £24.90 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ If you're in need a smart home restock, this 4-pack of Tapo P100 smart plugs is what you need. The pack is currently reduced by nearly 40% meaning, meaning each one costs just over £6 each.

Save 37% Amazon Echo Show 8 (2023): was £149.99 now £94.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ Now that the new model has arrived, the 2023 version of the Echo Show 8 has had a huge price cut. Currently reduced by £55, there's no better time to upgrade your smart home hub.

Save 31% Philips Hue GU10 Smart Spotlight (3-Pack): was £139.99 now £96.95 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ We love Philips Hue at T3, and we love a bundle even more. This GU10 Smart Spotlight (3-Pack) is currently reduced by a huge 31%, which is great find when Black Friday has already passed.

Save 44% Drayton Wiser Smart Thermostat Heating and Hot Water Control Kit: was £195 now £109.99 at Amazon Read more Read less ▼ The winter months are the perfect time to invest in a smart thermostat, and this Drayton Wiser Kit is an incredible choice. It gives you full control of your Wiser system from the app, meaning you can monitor your energy use, predict expenditure and set your own budgets.