Buying a new pair of headphones is a big commitment. You don't want to do it more than once – with the expectation that they'll last you for years to come.

As part of my job, I test all the latest and best headphones – and I've seen the top pairs in 2025 and the years before. Which is great first-hand knowledge, especially with so many great over-ears appearing on offer this weekend.

Price can't dictate everything, though, so while the best Black Friday deals have delivered some welcome cuts, I'm here to help you in considering which are the best headphones to buy for you.

Apple

Save 10% (£50) Apple AirPods Max: was £499 now £449 at very.co.uk Apple products rarely get a discount, so I'm not going to pretend this reduction is a world-changer, but it's something. The AirPods Max are incredible, though, so if you're fixed on buying an Apple product for easy pairing – plus great sound and noise-cancelling – then they're a strong (yet expensive) purchase.

Beats

Bose

Save 34% (£150.95) Bose Quietcomfort Ultra Headphones: was £449.95 now £299 at Amazon I wore these headphones for year and am convinced they're the best for frequent travellers, owed to fantastic active noise-cancelling (ANC). There's a newer second-gen pair out, but I find them less effective, so these are the ones to buy. Still not super cheap, but a chunky discount from the original price – and well worth it.

Bowers & Wilkins

Nothing

Save 43% (£129.85) Nothing Headphone (1): was £299 now £169.15 at Amazon While these won't be for everyone, we loved Nothing's first over-ears thanks to really intuitive controls – which other headphones brands just can't compete with. They sound good, too, so if you're on board with their stand-apart aesthetic then this big discount makes them even more appealing.

Sennheiser

Save 34% (£85.81) Sennheiser Momentum 4: was £250.80 now £164.99 at Amazon An obvious one to include if you want battery life that goes and goes. You'll get 60 hours per charge from Sennheiser's top-tier cans, but that's not the only reason to buy – they're very comfortable and sound great too.

Sonos

Save 56% (£250) Sonos Ace: was £449 now £199 at Amazon While Sonos' first-ever headphones hugely split opinion, I wore them for ages – as I think they're the most comfortable headphones in existence right now. The sound quality needs a little tweaking in the app, but it's still decent. And given how much Sonos undercuts Sony, Bowers and more, I think the price really adds allure here.

Sony