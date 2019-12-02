Christmas gifts: Get 55% off photo books at Mixbook for Cyber Monday

Photo books make fantastic Christmas gifts. What’s not to like: physical photo albums – packed with your favourite memories, and printed on superb paper stock – make thoughtful, creative Christmas gift ideas for friends and family. (Also yourself.) And they don’t don’t break the bank either.

Take this Mixbook deal: you can get up to 55% off Mixbook photo books for Cyber Monday with code: CYBER19. That means a custom photo book costs from just $8.79/£7.14, which is a bargain, especially given that we think Mixbook is the best photo book maker around. It’s really easy to use, there’s loads of creative freedom (Mixbook’s photo books are completely customisable, but there are also hundreds of templates if you prefer) and print quality is stunning.

Also, and this is a massive bonus, Mixbook offers a 100% Happiness guarantee. That means that if, for any reason, you’re not happy with your photo book when it arrives, you’ll get your money back. We think a photo book is one of the best Christmas gifts you can give – but you’ll need to be quick if you want to grab this offer. This Mixbook deal ends at midnight on 4 December.

Mixbook: get 55% off photo books, cards, calendars and more at Mixbook

With code Cyber19, you can save up to 55% on photo books, cards, calendars and more at Mixbook right now. Personalised photo books in particular make excellent Christmas gifts – and at less than half price right now, they’re a bargain too.View Deal

Christmas gifts: browse more ideas in Cyber Monday sales around the web