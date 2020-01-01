Christmas gifts 2020: inspirational present ideas for everyone

Christmas gifts can be hard to choose. Finding the perfect present takes time and careful consideration – but sometimes you just need a little inspiration. And that's where we can help. If you're looking for Christmas gift ideas for family, friends or colleagues then read on, because this page is your definitive Christmas gift guide for 2020.

We've collated all our top Christmas gift ideas and gift guides on this page, as well as links to other Christmas-themed articles that you might find useful.

Here at T3, we're all about discovering beautiful things that make life easier, or more productive, or more fun. Whoever you're buying a Christmas gift for this year, we've got a wealth of ideas for every budget.

Read on, but be warned – you're just as likely to end up buying things for yourself!

Best-selling Christmas gifts

For a quick hit of Christmas gift inspiration, scroll through some of the year's most popular, exciting, and best-in-class products and services. From photos and fragrances to fun toys like Nerf guns, here are the items we regularly see flying off the shelves – not just at Christmas but all year round.

Pure Move T4 DAB+ and FM rechargeable radio | £84.99 | Amazon

The Pure Move T4 is ideal for listening to DAB radio on the go. It features 22 hours of listening time through headphones or 15 hours via the built-in speaker, has a colour screen, 20 station pre-sets with four quick access buttons, two alarms and a sleep timer. You can also stream to the T4 from your smartphone via Bluetooth while the impact resistant tempered glass and compact form make it ideal to take into the garden or elsewhere.View Deal

Philips Hue White and Colour Ambiance Starter Kit | Available from Amazon

A Philips Hue starter kit has everything you need to get started with the Hue colour changing bulbs. These bulbs can change between 16 million colours and thousands of shades of white and the included Hue Bridge means that the bulbs can be controlled remotely via a smartphone app or or smart assistant such as an Amazon Echo or Google Nest device. The kit is available with B22 bayonet bulbs, E27 screw-in bulbs or GU10 spot lamps, and each kit contains three bulbs and a Hue bridge.View Deal

Google Nest Mini (Version 2): £29 | Currys

Usually retailing for £49 you can currently get the Google Nest Mini (what used to be called the Google Home Mini) for the stocking-filler price of just £29, an absolute bargain. The recipient can then use it to get Google Assistant to read the news or weather report, stream music, control smart home devices such as Philips Hue lights and much more.View Deal

Google Nest Hub Max: £189 | Currys

This is not a cheap Christmas gift but it's a really good one. The Google Nest Hub Max does everything that the Google Nest Mini above does but the bigger speaker makes it ideal for listening to music while the 10" HD screen is perfect for a spot of YouTube watching or making video calls in conjunction with the front facing 6.5MP camera. It's currently £30 off its full price, too.View Deal

Apple Airpods with wireless charging case: £169-£199 | Amazon

Apple’s reimagined wireless headphones are high on a lot of people’s Christmas gift lists. Just pull them out of the charging case and they’re ready to use with your iPhone, Apple Watch, iPad or Mac.

Noise-cancelling headphones: £23-£330 | Amazon

Give the gift of superior sound quality and noise cancellation this Christmas. The Sony WH-1000XM3 cans are the best noise cancelling headphones you can buy, and Bose is another great brand to look for – but there are plenty of options for smaller budgets too.View Deal

Amazon Kindle: £69.99-£319.99 | Amazon

An Amazon Kindle is a fantastic Christmas gift for any fan of reading. The Kindle Paperweight would be our top choice – it’s the best in terms of value and performance. But if you've got a bigger budget, the waterproof Kindle Oasis is a great shout.View Deal

Mixbook Photo book: from £7.79 at Mixbook

A personal photo book filled with memories makes a meaningful Christmas gift – and one of our favourite photo book services is Mixbook. It’s affordable, easy to use, and print quality is excellent.View Deal

Luxury food hamper: £14-£330 | Not on the High Street

There’s a wealth of fantastic foodie hampers for all budgets to choose from at Not on the High Street. They’ve got boozy hampers, vegan hampers, cheese-themed options, chocolates, luxury hampers overflowing with items, and lots more – all stunningly packaged. View Deal

Beauty advent calendar: £10-£225 | Amazon

These luxury calendars come with drawers that are packed with full-sized and travel-sized beauty goodies. They’re a real treat, often worth a lot more than they’re sold for. Our top choice is the Net-A-Porter beauty calendar (it's gifts are worth over £780!). We also like this cheaper Soap & Glory option – but there are options for everyone at Amazon.View Deal

Hairdryer: £20-£299.99 | John Lewis

Not everyone wants a hair dryer for Christmas – but if you know someone who does, John Lewis offers an excellent choice. We’d recommend the mid-budget GHD Air hairdryer. Alternatively, the Dyson Supersonic would be our luxury pick.View Deal

Bouquet of flowers: from £20 |at Flying Flowers

We love the stunning bouquets on offer at Flying Flowers. There’s an impressive seven-day freshness guarantee, you can add extras like chocolates or a hamper to your order, and delivery is free. They’re a great Christmas gift.View Deal

Vans shoes: £30-£80 | Vans

Consistently among the most popular items at Christmas, Vans shoes are just cool. Choose from the iconic classic range – Old Skool, Slip-On, Sk8-Hi and more – or go for a new style that hardly anyone else has yet.

Nerf gun: £8.99-£190 | Amazon

Another Christmas gift classic, Nerf guns bring hours of fun to kids and grown ups alike. We’re big fans of the Nerf Modulus Regulator with switch-fire tech, but there are Nerf guns and accessories for all budgets.View Deal

The best Christmas gifts: shop by recipient

Whether you're shopping for Christmas gifts for your partner, your parents or your kids, the links below will take you to individual gift guides for items that are sure to be well received.

Get ahead of the game this Christmas thanks to some serious inspiration from our roundup of gifts for the tech lover, fitness fanatic, explorer or jet setter in your life. You'll find plenty of ideas in our Christmas gifts for her buying guide.

More Christmas gift ideas for her:

Treat the man in your life to the best this Christmas, from audio gadgets and DIY gizmos to fitness tech, grooming accessories and more. There are loads of ideas in our Christmas gifts for him buying guide.

More Christmas gift ideas for him:

The world of gifts for kids and teens can be a minefield, but whether you're shopping for future scientists, racing car drivers or rock stars, we've got you covered. You'll find all sorts of ideas in our Best Christmas gifts for kids and teens buying guide.

More Christmas gift ideas for kids and teens:

Show mum how much you care this Christmas with a top gift to help her relax and recharge, or make the most of her free time. Browse our list of the best Christmas gifts for mum for bucket-loads of inspiration.

More Christmas gift ideas for mum:

Give socks and smellies a rest this year and treat dad to a top gift from the world of tech, grooming or the great outdoors. Browse our collection of the best Christmas gifts for dad for lots of great ideas.

More Christmas gift ideas for dad:

If there's one thing cyclists love, it's acquiring loads and loads of bike-related stuff. You'll find the very finest stuff – from jerseys to lights to cleaning products – in our guide to the best Christmas gifts for cyclists.

More Christmas gift ideas for cyclists:

The best Christmas gifts by price

How much do you want to spend? Whether you're looking for an affordable stocking filler or your budget runs into the hundreds, the guides below will give you some great ideas for Christmas gifts to give this year.

Best cheap Christmas gifts: under £50

It's surprising how decent a gift you can buy with £50. In fact, some of the tech world's biggest brands continue to prove that a smaller price tag doesn't mean smaller smarts. Fill your stockings with our pick of the coolest gadgets and accessories for less than £50.

Best Christmas gifts under £150

A budget of £150 can bag you some great Christmas gifts, including drones, instant cameras, coffee machines and headphones. Bag your tech-savvy friend or family member a seriously good gift for less than £150 with our guide.

Best Christmas gifts under £250

Now we’re talking: this sort of budget will push your Christmas gifts into premium realms. Up your present-buying game with our guide to the best Christmas gifts you can buy for £250 and under.

Christmas gift ideas: Shop by category

We're not done yet... Here, we've rounded up the best Christmas gifts for little kids and big kids alike. There are lego sets, Star Wars toys, home and kitchen items, Christmas presents for sports fans and lots more.

Christmas gifts: toys

Best toys for Christmas

Need a playful present? These are hottest toys for kids this year, from the creative and educational to pure silly fun.

Best board games for Christmas

Forget boring old Monopoly… have more fun with the family with these fantastic games, from silly party games to epic strategic battles.

Best Lego sets for Christmas

Lego is awesome. We've curated the best sets here, from the Lego Star Wars series, to high-tech Lego Technics, Lego Mindstorms, Lego Harry Potter and Lego City.

Best Nerf guns for Christmas

Look no further for the perfect Nerf-based Christmas gift for the foam-projectile lover in your live. These glorious Nerf blasters come in all shapes and sizes, from the sublime to the extremely ridiculous – and at all budgets too.

The best remote control cars for Christmas

Whether you want off-road, monster-trucking action; rubber-burning, tarmac-chewing supercar madness; or a kid-friendly roadster to whizz around the living room, here are the best RC cars you can buy.

Christmas gifts: Home

The best cheap Le Creuset sale deals for Christmas

Everyone loves a Le Creuset pan. Check out these deals to get the premium cookware at a lower than usual price. It's one of the best Christmas gifts you can buy for people who love cooking (or, ahem, yourself).

The best pod coffee machines

Coffee pod machines produce consistent results that are notoriously difficult to attain using standard espresso machines and most bean-to-cup models. They're a popular Christmas gift – we've found the best ones in this guide.

The best chef's knives

A chef's knife is a jack of all trades and master of several. It's like the AK47 of the kitchen, and can make for a great Christmas present – we've curated the best ones here.

The best vacuum cleaner

The best vacuum cleaners are design classics that look great inside your home – and make cleaning a breeze. Just be careful how you present this Christmas gift...

The best mattress

Sure, on paper a mattress may look like an unconventional Christmas present – but never underestimate the gift of an amazing night's sleep. We've found the best mattresses you can buy, for all budgets, and a lot of them have big discounts on them right now.

Christmas gifts: Fitness

Best running headphones

Headphones are a particular good Christmas gift for fitness fanatics. Here you'll find the best headphones for running, the gym, work outs, sports, cross-fit, cycling and fell trekking.

The best fitness tracker

Help friends or family monitor their fitness with one of the best fitness trackers and fitness bands you can buy. They come with features for heart-rate tracking, coaching and more. You'll find the best fitness trackers above – or browse the best fitness tracker and running watch deals here.

The best gym bags

The humble gym bag is an essential bit of kit – which is why it can make for a good Christmas gift for any gym-loving people in your life. We've found the best ones in our guide.

The best football boots

We've got the pick of the studs whether you're buying a Christmas gift for a midfield general, tricky winger, 'fox in the box' striker or artisanal back-line clogger.

Christmas gifts: Tech

The best noise cancelling headphones

Noise cancelling headphones can block out the sounds of planes, trains and colleagues – and have superb sound quality too. They make brilliant Christmas gifts, and we've found the best ones here.

The best Apple AirPods alternatives

The choice of Apple Air Pod alternatives is increasing. You'll find the best true wireless buds in the guide above; or the best Airpod deals here, if only Airpods will do this Christmas.



The best laptops

Considering buying a laptop for a Christmas gift? Have a browse through our constantly updated, expertly curated, definitive list of the best laptops for working, gaming, designing, studying or anything else.

The best smartphone

Kit someone out with a top smartphone this Christmas. Every quality phone worthy of your consideration can be found in our best phone guide.

The best tablet

Tablets remain popular Christmas gifts. Find the best option for friends, family or yourself with our top picks of the best tablets on the market today.

The best gaming headsets

Need a Christmas gift for a gamer? Have a look through the best gaming headsets available for PC, PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.

The best Christmas gifts: Shop by retailer

Prefer to browse for Christmas gift ideas at Amazon, Walmart, John Lewis et al for inspiration yourself? Here are the Christmas gift pages of our favourite retailers...

