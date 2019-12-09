With £250 to spend on your loved ones, the world of Christmas gifts is yours to command. Don't get trigger happy, though. A budget of this size needs careful consideration to make sure you don't blow it all on a dud gift that will be gathering dust by January.

Before you fill your basket with big ticket items, it’s worth conducting some thorough research to find out exactly the sort of gadget fan you’re buying for, to make sure you ace the gift buying this year. Thankfully, we have loads of great ideas for every type of gadget lover.

In this guide to the best gifts for under £250 this Christmas, we've delved deep into the world of premium tech, with top range gifts from the likes of Amazon, Bose, Nespresso, Samsung, Tefal and Instax.

Amazon Kindle Oasis (2019 edition) Gift the give of an escape to another world this Christmas Reasons to buy + Waterproof + High-res 300 ppi display Reasons to avoid - Gold version only available as 32G Today's Best Deals AU $399 View at Amazon

Netflix may have many great shows on offer to help you leave reality behind, but there’s nothing quite like a good book. Well, actually, there is, and it’s the Amazon Kindle Oasis.

When it comes to e-readers, they need to up their game to make us turn away from a classic paperback, but thanks to innovative waterproofing and new adjustable warm light, the all-new for 2019 Kindle Oasis has done this.

Designed to withstand significant splashes from the bath or the beach, we recommend the Oasis for evening wind downs and holidays. It’s ergonomically designed to shift the centre of gravity to your palm so that it can be held with one hand and rest like the spine of a book. On top of this, the 2019 edition now comes with a warm light that allows the reader choose between a white or amber light, making it even easier to relax thanks to a less harsh back light. It’s as close to reading a paperback as you can get without, well, reading a paperback.

Left-handed? Don’t worry, the page orientation will adjust to match if it’s being held by a left or right hand. Clever, really.

For a tech-savvy someone who also can’t resist a page turner, this is one of the best gifts you can get for under £250.

Insta360 ONE 360 Action Sports Video Camera Capture the festivities seamless 4K 360° video this Christmas Reasons to buy + 4K video + Films in 360° + Epic image stabilisation Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you're shopping for an adrenaline junkie who loves nothing better than recording their crazy outdoor pursuits, you need to buy them the Insta360 ONE this Christmas

Voted #2 in best 360-degree camera roundup (behind the pricier GoPro Fusion), the Insta360 ONE shoots in every direction, allowing the user to capture every angle of life in seamless 4K video. When they go back to edit, they can choose their favourite angle of every shot to create the best video from all footage, and it will flow together seamlessly because it was all shot at the same time.

What's more, the image stabilisation is excellent, so whoever you are buying for will not be disappointed with the quality of the footage. Say goodbye to jumpy, bumpy footage, and hello to hypnotically smooth video you'll forget was shot on a hand-held camera.

Our favourite novelty feature is the invisible selfie stick mode. If you mount the Insta360 ONE on a selfie stick, it will literally disappear from your video, meaning you can shoot aerial shots at any angle without a drone.

Bose Soundlink Revolve Bluetooth Speaker More than a simply a speaker Reasons to buy + Amazing sound quality + Portable Reasons to avoid - Not the most stylish speaker out there Today's Best Deals AU $249 View at Microsoft AU

Bose has created a portable Bluetooth speaker with lots to shout about in the Soundlink Revolve, and there are many reasons why this is a great gift for the tech or music lover in your life.

True 360° audio means that they'll get the same high-quality audio wherever they move in a room, and the combination of robust build, water-resistance and a 12 hour battery life means they can take it anywhere and be entertained all day long.

There's also some built in voice control, enabling your giftee to take hands-free calls and make use of Google Now & Siri.

Nespresso Vertuo Enjoy great tasting, faff-free coffee at home Reasons to buy + One-touch brewing + Fast heating system + No programming required + Perfect coffee every time Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

If you’re a coffee connoisseur but can no longer stomach the prices at your favourite java spot, the Nespresso Vertuo offers barista quality coffee at a fraction of the cost.

The Vertuo’s rapid heating system ensures you’ll never be waiting long for your next cup, with clever centrifusion tech spinning each coffee pod 7,000 times per minute during the brewing process to ensure a rich flavour.

If you’re slow to get going without your first brew of the day, you’ll be grateful for the Vertuo’s automatic blend recognition function. It knows which coffee pod you’ve inserted and will brew it to perfection without the need for programming.

So all you need to worry about is selecting which of Nespresso’s 20 delicious Vertuo flavours you fancy drinking. Merry Christmas!

Samsung Gear Fit2 Run, cycle and row your way to a healthy 2020 Reasons to buy + Built-in GPS + Auto activity tracking + Monitor your heart rate + Super AMOLED display Today's best Samsung Gear Fit 2 deals Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Black... Ebay AU $159 View Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Small... Kogan.com AU $169 View Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro Small... Dick Smith AU $169 View Samsung Gear Fit2- Black,... Amazon Prime AU $257 View Show More Deals

Despite the launch of the Gear Fit2 Pro earlier this year, we still recommend the predecessor over the new kid on the block. For this reason, and a few more you'll read below, the Gear Fit2 should be at the top of your Christmas shopping list.

Whether the person you're shopping for starts running, rowing or cycling, this savvy fitness band knows which activity they're doing and automatically starts tracking, displaying the most important stats from their workout on its 1.5-inch Super AMOLED display.

The jewel in the Gear Fit2’s crown is built-in GPS, enabling then to leave their phone at home and still track route, distance and speed in real-time when they're pounding the pavement.

But that’s not the only tech crammed into this lightweight band. Wrist-based heart rate monitoring also keeps them in the loop on heart activity, enabling them to maximise each workout.

Okay so it's not as good-looking as the Pro, so if you're shopping for someone who loves to have the latest gadgets, even if the upgrade isn't quite worth the higher price tag, then go for the Gear Fit2 Pro.

Pure Evoke C-D4 All-in-One Music System A compact all-in-one music system that looks the part too Reasons to buy + Three colour choices to suit any room in any home + Radio and Bluetooth music listening Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

For a really classy gift this Christmas, consider the Pure Evoke C- D4, an all in one music player that combines DAB radio with Bluetooth streaming and a CD player. It's the perfect addition to any music lover's home.

It's compact, but the quality of sound it packs means it punches far above it's physical weight. Listen to the radio, play CDs and even wirelessly stream music from a smartphone or tablet, and truly get the party started this festive season.

Of the three colours choices our favourite is the the walnut finish, but it's also available in grey oak or black.

At an RRP of £229 the Pure Evoke C-4 comes in comfortably under budget anyway, but at the time of writing it is available on Amazon for just £179.99, a saving of £50.

Facebook Portal 10" Give the gift of time and space by helping someone connect with the world in 2020 Reasons to buy + Camera moves with you + Comes with Alexa built in + Available in black or white Today's Best Deals AU $16.11 View at Amazon

More than just a video calling device, Facebook's Portal is the smartest video calling device out there. Its Smart Camera moves with you as you move around your home, panning, zooming and widening where necessary so that you're always in shot.

Gone are the days of yelling across a room to be heard on the microphone, too. Smart Sound enhances voices while minimising unwanted background noise so you can always be heard.

The Portal works with Facebook Messenger and WhatsApp so you can easily call friends and family on their phone or tablet. There's no need for them to have the Portal themselves. Of course, if you're buying this as a gift for someone you'll call frequently, why not treat yourself too?

If you're worried about what the device looks like when it's not in use, there's no need. The Portal will display photos from Facebook, Instagram and your phone's camera roll on a screen that adapts to ambient light when you're not on a call.

Tefal Actifry Genius Give the gift of guilt-free frying this Christmas Reasons to buy + Creates healthy, yummy meals without oil + Cook from fresh or frozen Today's Best Deals Check Amazon

Treat your foodie friend to a constant supply of their favourite slap up meal guilt free thanks to the Tefal Actifry Genius.

This healthy fryer uses little or no oil to cook fresh or frozen foods and preserve nutritional values, for enjoying delicious fried foods without guilt or sacrificing taste.

It is powered by Tefal's exclusive Dual Motion Technology to evenly cooks food through a combination of hot air and automatic gentle stirring.

The fryer offers a choice of nine intelligent menu settings programmed to automatically adjust cooking temperature, cooking time, and stirring for perfect results.

If you're shopping for someone who loves a dinner party then this is the perfect gift. It can cook enough for five main plates or eight side plate servings in one go, and also comes with access to 300 recipe ideas via the My Actifry app.

Instax Square SQ20 Hybrid Instant Camera Hours of fun await at either side of this hybrid instant camera Reasons to buy + Instant print camera + Superpower mode lets you select stills from motion footage Reasons to avoid - Film sold separately Today's Best Deals AU $257 View at Amazon

We're huge fans of instant cameras at T3, and think they make great Christmas gifts for anyone and everyone.

The Square S20 is a hybrid, which means you can enjoy all the best features of a top of the range instant camera, as well as the 'superpower' motion capture mode. This captures footage that you can they rewind through and select your favourite stills to print, giving you the spontaneity of an instant camera without wasting prints blurry or shots where all your friends have their eyes closed!

If you can't quite stay away from filters, there is a selection of filters for both motion and stills that you can add.

The updated camera now offers six shooting modes plus new frame grab, timeshift collage and sequence functions that you'll have hours of fun getting to grips with after a new glasses of eggnog.

Salomon Driver Helmet Help them keep their head when they conquer the mountains Reasons to buy + Performance snowsports helmet + EPS 4D head protection + Built-in visor system + Merino wool lining Today's Best Deals AU $262.92 View at Amazon

The snow sports season is well underway, and if one of the friends or relatives on your list to buy for plans on spending the winter sliding down icy mountains with a plank strapped to their feet then they'll want some A1-protection up top. Step forward the Salomon Driver.

This performance helmet has a built-in visor to shield their eyes from the sun and snow spray. Lenses are easily changed to suit the conditions, leaving them free to focus on getting radical on the slopes. A merino wool lining enhances comfort, and a Thermo Control System ensure they're never too hot or too cold.

In terms of protection, the Driver features EPS 4D tech designed to better absorb shocks and glancing blows, plus a Custom Dial Fit System that keeps the helmet firmly attached to the head.

