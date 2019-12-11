Christmas gift idea Currys deal: get the Fitbit Ace 2 AND the Google Nest Mini for £49.99

Currys like bundling great product together for a great price. How about a Fitbit Ace 2 and the Google Nest Mini for £49.99? You've heard that right, by buying the this bundle, you can effectively save over half price on these products. Start the Christmas season off right with this Fitbit bundle deal!

• Buy the Fitbit Ace 2 and Google Nest Mini bundle at Currys for £49.99, was £118.99, you save £69 – that's 58% off

Fitbit Ace 2 is essentially a full-fledged Fitbit activity tracker in a kid-friendly case. It has a rechargeable battery that can last up to five days, is water resistant to 50 metres, tracks steps/activity (of course) and the screen displays fun animations when your child hits a daily goal.

This bundle also includes a Google Nest Mini, a smart speaker with a built-in voice assistant, designed to make your life simpler with hands free operation. Stream music and podcasts easily and enjoy the 360° sound of the speaker.

Best Boxing Day sales and New Year sales: Amazon, Argos, Currys, John Lewis and more

Christmas gifts: inspirational present ideas for everyone

Fitbit Ace 2 and Google Nest Mini bundle | Sale Price £49.99 | Was £118.99 | Save £69 (58%) at Currys – offer ends on 24 December

The Fitbit Ace 2 kids' activity tracker can monitor calories, steps and sleep, but has no heart-rate tracking or GPS – tracking children via GPS opens all manner of privacy worries, so that's no bad thing. The bundle includes a Google Nest Mini smart speaker, too, making this bundle deal all the more irresistible.

Why should you buy the Fitbit Ace 2 + Google Nest Mini bundle

Designed for children aged 6 and up – at least according to Fitbit – the Fitbit Ace 2 is a full-fledged Fitbit Inspire in a kid-friendly case. As mentioned above, battery life is up to five days between charges, it tracks steps/activity and the screen displays fun animations when your child hits a daily goal.

Compatible with the Fitbit app, the Ace 2 also supports smartphone notifications and has a built-in vibration motor for added interactivity. There are two colours to choose from, with many more available to buy on fitbit.com.

• Buy the Fitbit Ace 2 and Google Nest Mini bundle at Currys for £49.99, was £118.99, you save £69 – that's 58% off

With the Google Nest Mini, you can check news, weather forecast, play music using streaming services like Spotify and much, much more. The speaker is also capable of producing 360° sound, and although it won't match the sound output of a decent Bose speaker, it is good clear enough for its purpose.

The smart speaker also has multi-directional microphones, taking orders from left-right-centre, literally. You won;t anything else but your voice to control the Google Nest Mini!