CES 2014 review: the tech that could change the world

Toyota Fuel Cell - hydrogen powered car

What's the concept?

Toyota has unveiled its hydrogen powered car prototype. Its prototype fuel cell vehicle (FCV) can travel 310 miles between hydrogen re-fills, which only take three minutes. Add that to the practicality of four seats and the prospective top speed of over 100mph and it all sounds promising. Toyota believes this could be the solution to the plants 'fossil fuel' problem.

Will we ever see it and when?

Toyota claim the car will be released in the US in 2015, its estimated to cost somewhere between $50,000 and $100,000 US Dollars. Toyota senior vice president Bob carter told the crowd that the fuel-cell vehicle is "really going to change our world, sooner rather than later."