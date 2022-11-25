Black Friday Christmas gift ideas 2022 live: bargain picks for friends and family

There's certainly money to be saved if you buy from the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab). It's a great time to treat yourself to something nice but if you're clever, it's also an ideal time to get that Christmas shopping in early.
Yes, you can find some big savings on a big TV (see our Black Friday TV deals live blog (opens in new tab)) but you can find lots of discounts on smaller stuff too, from household goods to perfect stocking fillers.
If you have a list of people to buy for this Christmas it certainly pays to start your shopping in the Black Friday sales. Not just for the savings though – shopping now means that you can relax in December and enjoy the festivities without battling through the busy shops or gambling on whether those last-minute online orders will arrive on time.
To help you along your way, our Black Friday Christmas Gift Idea blog will be seeking out some top savings on products that are ideal for all of your family and friends. If you need more ideas, take a read through T3's full Christmas Gift Guide, organised by category or browse some of our curated buying guides.
T3's top Christmas Gift Idea deals
- Air fryers: save over £100 on the Tefal ActiFry Genius XL (opens in new tab)
- Alcohol: up to 35% off spirits, wine and beer (opens in new tab)
- Apple Watch: Series 7 gets £70 price cut (opens in new tab)
- Beats: save £110.95 on the Beats Studio3 (opens in new tab)
- Chocolates: Celebrations 2.4kg box now 21% off (opens in new tab)
- Chromebooks: Asus Chromebook 15.6-inch now £139.99 (opens in new tab)
- Coffee Machines: get the Tassimo Pod Coffee Machine for just £29! (opens in new tab)
- Cookware: Tefal 5-piece pots and pans set now £49.99 (opens in new tab)
- Dyson: save £110 on the Dyson V10 Absolute (opens in new tab)
- Echo Dot: buy the Echo Dot for just £16.99 (opens in new tab)
- Fitness tracker: get the Fitbit Charge 5 for just £99! (opens in new tab)
- Google Pixel: save £100 on the new Google Pixel 6a (opens in new tab)
- Grooming: Philips Electric Shaver 5000 now 63% off (opens in new tab)
- Harry Potter: half price advent calendar now £14.99 (opens in new tab)
- Instant Pot: Duo 7-in-1 multicooker now £57.99 (opens in new tab)
- Kindles: up to 25% off across the whole range (opens in new tab)
- Laptops: Asus VivoBook 15 reduced by £220 (opens in new tab)
- Lego: Star Wars, Harry Potter and more sets reduced (opens in new tab)
- Mattresses: get 55% off the Emma Premium Mattress (opens in new tab)
- Nike: 25% off products site-wide (opens in new tab)
- Nintendo: find Nintendo Switch games for under £20 (opens in new tab)
- Oral-B: better than half price on the Oral-B iO7 (opens in new tab)
- Perfume: top brands half price at Boots (opens in new tab)
- Philips Hue: bulbs, strips and switches discounted (opens in new tab)
- PS5: top PlayStation 5 games now under £15 (opens in new tab)
- Shark: save £160 on the Shark IZ202UK Cordless Vacuum Cleaner (opens in new tab)
- Sonos: 20% off speakers and soundbars (opens in new tab)
- Storage: memory cards and SSDs now up to 57% off (opens in new tab)
- Tablets: Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 is now 27% cheaper (opens in new tab)
- Toys: up to a 1/3 off at Argos (opens in new tab)
- TVs: get £200 off the Hisense 50-inch 4K HDR TV (opens in new tab)
- Velvetiser: get the Hotel Chocolat Velvetiser for half price (opens in new tab)
- Video doorbells: Ring Wireless down to £59.99 (opens in new tab)
- VR headsets: Oculus Quest 2 bundle now £349 (opens in new tab)
- Wayfair: furniture, lights and mattresses discounted (opens in new tab)
- Xbox: Xbox Series S now £189 (opens in new tab)
- Yankee Candle Gift Set,
was £72, now £34.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Every one loves a candle, but if you're buying for someone that really loves a candle, this Yankee Candle gift set is a winner. The 11-piece set comes with 8 scented candles, an illuma-lid candle topper and a handy wick trimmer.
You get to look extremely generous here too, as the gift set is reduced from £72 to just £34.99. That's a saving of 51% on the list price.
- Lego Disney Encanto Madrigal House,
was £44.99, now £27.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
There are loads of savings on Lego products right now, with everything from Minecraft's Ice Castle (opens in new tab) to a Technic McLaren Senna GTR (opens in new tab) car at big discounts. Disney's Encanto has been a big hit this year and the Lego Madrigal House is the perfect present for Encanto fans.
The house normally sells for £44.99 but is currently discounted by 38%, taking the price down to just £27.99.
- Exploding Kittens (original edition)
was £19.99, now £12.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Looking for something fun and a little different for older kids or early teens? This is no ordinary card game. Exploding Kittens is a fun party game, ideal for those Christmas Day lulls. It's a Russian Roulette-style game where the person that draws the exploding kitten card loses, simple and fun.
The best part of course is that there's currently 35% off the list price, taking the price of this down to just £12.99. You can also buy expansion sets and an NSFW adult version if you're looking for something for your friends.
- Deerc D20 Mini Drone for kids,
was £49.99, now £39.99 on Amazon (opens in new tab)
Buying a high-end drone can push you into hundreds of pounds but if your buying for someone younger, you can get a more basic model for a great price. This Deerc model looks the business, with a 720P FPV camera, a controller with a smartphone mount and folding propellers for storage and transport. It comes with two batteries and can perform impressive tricks by simply pushing the control sticks inwards.