Black Friday Christmas gift ideas 2022 live: bargain picks for friends and family

With some great deals on Black Friday, now is the time to buy your Christmas presents and we've the best ideas right here

Mat Gallagher
By Mat Gallagher
There's certainly money to be saved if you buy from the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab). It's a great time to treat yourself to something nice but if you're clever, it's also an ideal time to get that Christmas shopping in early. 

Yes, you can find some big savings on a big TV (see our Black Friday TV deals live blog (opens in new tab)) but you can find lots of discounts on smaller stuff too, from household goods to perfect stocking fillers. 

If you have a list of people to buy for this Christmas it certainly pays to start your shopping in the Black Friday sales. Not just for the savings though – shopping now means that you can relax in December and enjoy the festivities without battling through the busy shops or gambling on whether those last-minute online orders will arrive on time. 

To help you along your way, our Black Friday Christmas Gift Idea blog will be seeking out some top savings on products that are ideal for all of your family and friends. If you need more ideas, take a read through T3's full Christmas Gift Guide, organised by category or browse some of our curated buying guides

T3's top Christmas Gift Idea deals

Yankee Candle

(Image credit: Amazon)

Every one loves a candle, but if you're buying for someone that really loves a candle, this Yankee Candle gift set is a winner. The 11-piece set comes with 8 scented candles, an illuma-lid candle topper and a handy wick trimmer. 

You get to look extremely generous here too, as the gift set is reduced from £72 to just £34.99. That's a saving of 51% on the list price. 

Lego Madrigal House

(Image credit: Amazon)

There are loads of savings on Lego products right now, with everything from Minecraft's Ice Castle (opens in new tab) to a Technic McLaren Senna GTR (opens in new tab) car at big discounts. Disney's Encanto has been a big hit this year and the Lego Madrigal House is the perfect present for Encanto fans. 

The house normally sells for £44.99 but is currently discounted by 38%, taking the price down to just £27.99.  

Exploding kittens

(Image credit: Amazon)

Looking for something fun and a little different for older kids or early teens? This is no ordinary card game. Exploding Kittens is a fun party game, ideal for those Christmas Day lulls. It's a Russian Roulette-style game where the person that draws the exploding kitten card loses, simple and fun. 

The best part of course is that there's currently 35% off the list price, taking the price of this down to just £12.99. You can also buy expansion sets and an NSFW adult version if you're looking for something for your friends. 

Deerc drone

(Image credit: Amazon)

Buying a high-end drone can push you into hundreds of pounds but if your buying for someone younger, you can get a more basic model for a great price. This Deerc model looks the business, with a 720P FPV camera, a controller with a smartphone mount and folding propellers for storage and transport. It comes with two batteries and can perform impressive tricks by simply pushing the control sticks inwards. 

