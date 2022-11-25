Black Friday Christmas gift ideas 2022 live: bargain picks for friends and family

There's certainly money to be saved if you buy from the best Black Friday deals (opens in new tab). It's a great time to treat yourself to something nice but if you're clever, it's also an ideal time to get that Christmas shopping in early.

Yes, you can find some big savings on a big TV (see our Black Friday TV deals live blog (opens in new tab)) but you can find lots of discounts on smaller stuff too, from household goods to perfect stocking fillers.

If you have a list of people to buy for this Christmas it certainly pays to start your shopping in the Black Friday sales. Not just for the savings though – shopping now means that you can relax in December and enjoy the festivities without battling through the busy shops or gambling on whether those last-minute online orders will arrive on time.

To help you along your way, our Black Friday Christmas Gift Idea blog will be seeking out some top savings on products that are ideal for all of your family and friends. If you need more ideas, take a read through T3's full Christmas Gift Guide, organised by category or browse some of our curated buying guides.