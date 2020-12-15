Best last-minute Christmas gifts ideas 2020

We’ve all been there – someone gives you a gift out of the blue and you face a frantic scramble to get them a Christmas pressie in time. Or you simply haven’t been well organised and have left all your shopping to the last minute - it happens.

While in years gone by this might have meant a dash to a 24-hour petrol station, thankfully the internet has got your back when it comes to next day delivery. So, instead of a box of chocs and some half-dead carnations you can still give someone a great gift, pronto.

Gift cards are always a fantastic option and are easy to order online, while there are always tasty treats courtesy of the supermarket, but online stores like Amazon can make ordering a more imaginative gift simple.

Get a 30-day FREE trial of Amazon Prime

Have you left your Christmas shopping to the last minute? We suggest you sign up for an Amazon Prime account and make the most of the one-day delivery that the service provides. If you've not been a Prime Member before, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial here.View Deal

From a twist on the classic puzzle to a thoughtful gift for bookworms, here are our Prime picks for last-minute presents.

(Image credit: Amazon)

1. Kidult Addict A Ball Large Puzzle

A puzzle is a great last-minute gift for pretty much anyone, but if you want a new-ish twist on a classic, an Addict A Ball may be a good choice. As the name suggests, this is a ball filled with a kind of maze-like puzzle.

To play, you guide a ball through 138 numbered stages of spirals, drops, swinging arms, flips and slides. It’s super addictive and fun to play alone, as well as pass around, making it a great gift for a family gathering.

The game comes in a variety of sizes and there’s even a new version if you know someone who’s a fan of the original Addict A Ball, But if you decide to go more traditional, everyone loves a new board game or puzzle to play with.

Today's best Kidult Addict A Ball Large Puzzle deals Kidult Addict A Ball Large... Amazon Prime £14.99 View

(Image credit: Amazon)

2. A classic Kindle

If you know someone who is a bookworm and doesn’t yet own a Kindle, Amazon’s e-reader makes a great gift. Even if they enjoy collecting paperbacks, a Kindle is a nice extra for commutes or holidays.

Of course, you could push the boat out and give a ritzier version like a Paperwhite or Oasis, but the bog-standard Kindle is still a winner and now comes with a handy built-in front light for reading at bedtime.

Plus, if you want to score extra brownie points, you could start off their eBook collection with a few of their favourite titles or some of 2020’s literary crackers, which include Rodham and Dominicana, or include a fancy case. This proves you can get a really thoughtful and personal gift at the last minute.

(Image credit: Amazon)

3. Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine by Magimix

A Nespresso machine is a good gift for anyone who drinks instant coffee but might enjoy something a little fancier! It’s far easier to use that the sort of coffee machine you’ll find in a café, and would make a great addition to anyone’s kitchen.

Magimix's Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine is a value-focused machine without any bells and whistles that makes a decent cup of coffee using Nespresso pods.

It's fuss free with rapid 25-second heating time and a handy removable water tank and best of all, this machine looks far more expensive than the price and comes in a choice of colours.

Today's best Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee Machine by Magimix deals Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee... John Lewis & Partners £75.99 View Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee... Amazon Prime £89.99 View Nespresso Essenza Mini Coffee... very.co.uk £89.99 View NESPRESSO by Magimix Essenza... Currys PC World £89.99 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

4. Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros

While any gamer will be hoping for a new Xbox or PlayStation this Christmas, if your budget is closer to £50 than £500, Nintendo’s Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros is a great pick.

The brand’s classic system is back after 35 years in a special edition and looks deliciously retro. It was first released in Japan in 1980 and was the very first handheld gaming console created by Nintendo, so any gamer will be pleased to get their hands on one.

This special system comes in gold includes: Super Mario Bros., Super Mario Bros.: The Lost Levels, Ball (Mario version) and a digital clock. And who doesn’t want a digital clock? Joking apart, this would make a lovely gift for a die-hard gamer or someone a little older who may have lusted after the original.

Today's best Nintendo Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros deals Reduced Price Game & Watch: Super Mario... Amazon £54.95 £42.77 View Deal ends Tue, 22 Dec Game & Watch: Super Mario... eBay £109.99 View

(Image credit: Amazon)

5. Calvin Klein CK One Unisex Eau de Toilette

Perfume or aftershave is a perfect Christmas present for pretty much anyone. Of course, it’s good to know the recipient’s preferences before you choose, but if you’re really not sure, Calvin Klein’s CK One Unisex Eau de Toilette is a real crowd pleaser.

It’s a unisex fragrance with notes of green tea, amber and musk and smells quite clean and classic. The bottle is no-nonsense and the perfume is having a moment thanks to everything being 90s being cool again.

The best thing is that you can snap up this fashionable fragrance for a fraction of the price of other designer fragrances, making it a good punt if you’re not quite sure about someone’s taste.

Today's best Calvin Klein CK One Eau de Toilette deals Reduced Price Calvin Klein CK One Shock For... allbeauty.com UK £40 £16.95 View Reduced Price Calvin Klein CK One Shock for... LOOKFANTASTIC UK £40 £16.95 View Reduced Price Calvin Klein CK One Unisex... Amazon Prime £42 £20.95 View Reduced Price Calvin Klein Ck One Shock For... very.co.uk £59 £22 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

6. Instax Link Smartphone Printer

A camera always makes a pleasing Christmas present, and instant cameras by the likes of Instax are always popular, but the brand’s little smartphone printer is a more innovative idea for a gift.

Instax’s 16640682 Link Smartphone Printer connects to a smartphone to let users print mini photos directly, enabling people to make hard copies of memories stored on Instagram and Facebook, plus it’s also compatible with some Fujifilm digital cameras.

The dinky gadget is pleasing to look at and simple to use, offering high speed 12 second printing, 318 dpi for quick, clear prints and Bluetooth connectivity. This gizmo is sure to be a hit with younger users thanks to more than 25 design templates including, split and collage options plus video frame capture and extra fun modes such as ‘party print’. To make it really great gift, don’t forget to order some film!

Today's best Fujifilm Instax Mini Link deals Reduced Price instax 16640670 Link... Amazon Prime £109.99 £89 View Fujifilm Instax mini Link... John Lewis & Partners £89 View FUJIFILM Instax Mini Link... Amazon £140.97 View FUJIFILM Instax Mini Link... Amazon £145 View Show More Deals

(Image credit: Amazon)

7. Oral-B Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush

An electric toothbrush is a bit of a modern classic when it comes to Christmas presents and Oral-B’s Genius 8000 Electric Toothbrush is a great pick for less than £100.

While the brand offers more expensive toothbrushes, the Genius range is a great pick for techies because it pairs with an app and has five brushing modes including PRO clean, whitening, gum care and sensitive, plus it comes with the range’s round head, which promises never to miss a zone and protect the gums.

A new toothbrush may not be the most exciting present, but everyone is always pleased to receive one that’s a bit nicer than one they’d spend their own money on, and it’s a really useful present.

(Image credit: Amazon)

8. Braun Series 5 Electric Shaver

Just like socks, a shaver is a classic present. Braun is a firm favourite among men and the Series 5 Electric shaver is a mid-range option that performs well.

There are three flexible blades that adapt to facial contours for a close shave, while the EasyClean system lets users give it a good clean without having to remove the shaver head and it’s waterproof for wet and dry use.

The shaver comes with a precision trimmer attachment for moustache and sideburns, and charges for one full shave in just five minutes, so if you’re buying for someone who is incredibly busy or always incredibly late, this could be a good option.

Today's best Braun Series 5 5140s deals Reduced Price Braun Series 5 5140s Mens... Amazon Prime £199.99 £106.72 View Braun Series 5 5140 Mens... very.co.uk £190 View BRAUN 5140S Series 5 Shaver... Amazon £200.20 View Braun Series 5 5140 Mens... Littlewoods £240 View Show More Deals

Liked this? More Christmas gift inspiration below: