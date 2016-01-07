Top trends of CES 2016: drones, health, self-drive cars and more

Previous Next 6/10

4K HDR and 8K

TVs have always been a huge part of CES, and this year was no exception: LG was showing off ultra-thin 4K OLED displays up to 77 inches diagonally, and it also revealed a production-ready 8K TV. Don't get your credit card out just yet, however: it'll cost northwards of $100,000. Meanwhile Hisense continued its push to bring 4K to the masses with TVs costing as little as £270 for 32-inches.

This year's big acronym was 4K HDR, with a new scheme bringing “Ultra HD Premium” stickers to sets from Sony, Panasonic, Hisense and others. The pitch is that HDR's colours and contrast makes more difference to what we see than just flinging more pixels into panels, and the logo should reassure you that your new HDR TV will work with everything - something that wasn't always the case with the first 4K sets.