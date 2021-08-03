Panasonic Eneloop vs Duracell Rechargeable Ultra: which rechargeable batteries are best?

Well, you're here and that can only mean one thing: the batteries finally called it quits. Luckily, we've spent a lot of time finding the best rechargeable batteries to make sure that never happens again and today we're comparing two excellent options from Panasonic and Duracell.

In Panasonic's corner are the Eneloop, a very reliable and trusty set of AA or AAA batteries; in the other corner, Duracell's Rechargeable Ultra, again available in AA or AAA. You're no doubt familiar with the Duracell bunny and might have even bought some of their batteries before.

Comparing batteries isn't much like comparing the best smartphone or best laptop. Basically, there isn't too much we can say about the best rechargeable batteries besides stating a few specs.

Ultimately, both of these options will handily charge whatever devices you want. It is, of course, still worth spending time choosing, though, especially if you find a good deal.

So, let's jump into our comparison between the Panasonic Eneloop and Duracell Rechargeable Ultra.

(Image credit: Panasonic)

Panasonic Eneloop vs Duracell Rechargeable Ultra: features and use

Due to their overall simplicity, comparing batteries is surprisingly easy. Both the Panasonic and Duracell models use nickel–metal hydride technology to store charge, both come in AA and AAA sizes, and so on.

There are some differences, though: Duracell's have a capacity of 2,500mAh and support around 300 recharges; Panasonic's have a lower overall capacity of 1,900mAh but can survive for a whopping 2,100 recharges.

While 300 recharges will be enough for most, getting 7x the durability isn't something to be sniffed at and puts Panasonic's Eneloop in very good stead. You can rely on those things to last for years and years, which might well be worth losing the 600mAh over the Duracell models.

(Image credit: Duracell)

Panasonic Eneloop vs Duracell Rechargeable Ultra: verdict

Both of these are really solid offerings for rechargeable batteries and neither is a bad choice. On balance, the extra recharges that the Panasonic offers put it ahead for us, but you might be inclined to get with a higher mAh version.

A very good way to choose is to look at the prices listed below and decided based off which is the cheapest for the number and kind of batteries you want. Quite often you can find some good deals and that can help make up your mind.