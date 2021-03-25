How to buy a toy drone: what to look for and what to avoid

Flying drones is a lot of fun, and the video footage and stills they provide can give you a whole new perspective on your surroundings. While there are plenty of seriously capable drones around these days, starting off with the best drone available is probably overkill.

If you're finding your feet in the world of drones, there are plenty of smaller and easier to fly versions, often referred to as ‘toy drones’, that are ideal for building up your drone skills. Best of all they cost a lot less than advanced models, and there are lots of excellent cheap drones to choose from. That's what we're looking at here; read on to find all your questions answered.

How to buy the right drone for you

How much should I spend?

The most basic models come without a camera and start at around £15. However, the cheapest versions tend to be unreliable fliers and are easily damaged, so it’s worth spending a little more to get a better-quality model from a reputable drone manufacturer, such as Potensic’s A20.

Camera-equipped models worthy of consideration are available from around £60, but the leading budget toy drone, the Ryze Tello (read the full Ryze Tello drone review here), is also one of the most expensive and costs around £99.

Will I need any other equipment?

(Image credit: Rich Owen)

Most drones come complete with a controller, but certain models, such as the Ryze Tello, do not. To get a drone’s eye view from your camera-equipped model or use on-screen controls, you’ll also need to use a phone or tablet and download a free app.

With most drones, your phone will also serve to store the stills and video you take, though some models allow you to record directly onto a micro-SD card inserted into the drone itself.

What are the cameras like?

With relatively low camera resolutions, the video and stills you get from your budget drone won’t be winning any awards, but you can still get some impressive aerial sequences. Most toy drones, except the Ryze Tello, lack any kind of video stabilisation, so footage tends to look pretty shaky too.

How do they fly outdoors?

(Image credit: Rich Owen)

Being very small and light, toy drones are extremely susceptible to any kind of wind and stronger gusts can easily blow them for long distances, never to be seen again. As a result, we’d only recommend flying them outdoors on completely windless days in very large open spaces.

How far and how long can they fly?

While ranges are sometimes listed up to 100m, 30 to 40m is more realistic for most models – which is usually plenty. Battery life tends to be from 8 to 13 minutes depending which on which model you go for, but the vast majority come with additional rechargeable batteries included.

Are they safe for children?

(Image credit: Rich Owen)

Kids of any age with a Flyer ID (see below) are permitted to fly drones. However, drones with faster propeller speeds are often marked as being suitable for age 14+. Even with propeller guards fitted, drones can cause painful cuts and even rip out hair, so we’d highly recommend adult supervision at all times when kids are at the controls.

Anything else I should know?

New rule changes that came in at the start of 2021 mean that to fly any camera-equipped drone outdoors, you’ll first need to buy an Operator ID. If your drone doesn’t have a camera, you can fly it straight out of the box with nothing to worry about.

An Operator ID costs £9, is valid for a year and only available to over 18-year-olds. Younger pilots or anyone else wishing to fly your drone can do so with a Flyer ID. This is free and lasts for five years, but you have to take a multiple-choice test. See the Civil Aviation Authority website for more information.