Best fitness tracker deals of the day: forget Fitbit and get up to £90 off Withings watches

Looking for a Fitbit deal? They are thin on the ground today but these Withings fitness watch deals might make you reconsider your Fitbit love anyway. If looking smart is equally as important to you as tracking steps, heart rate and VO2 max levels, then you're better off with a hybrid smartwatch, especially when it's going cheap.

• Up to 36% off Withings Activity, Fitness and Heart Rate trackers at Amazon

Withings watches blend functionality and aesthetics perfectly, giving you the best of both worlds. All the offerings on the list are extra fabulous; they are precise, sleek, practical and now also cheap as hell. See the range of cheap smartwatch deals available now on Amazon below.

The best Withings fitness tracker deals on Amazon right now

Withings Steel HR £159.95 | Was £249.99 | Save £90.04 at Amazon

This model is rose gold and white, with a blue leather strap gets the biggest discount of the lot. Also a fun fact: 80% of Withings smartwatch users increase their daily activity in the first three months. Need motivation to start exercising? Look no further.View Deal

Withings Steel HR Sport £149.95 | Was £189.95 | Save £40 at Amazon

The Steel HR Sport tracks your steps but also your heart rate and assesses your cardiovascular capacity via an VO2 Max estimation. It also handles sleep tracking and just looks as good with a suit as it does with running shorts. The Steel HR Sport is also water resistant to 50 metres and as it's name suggests, is 'specifically designed for sport' rather than being a standard hybrid. We think this basically means it's plastic instead of metal.View Deal

Withings Steel HR £149.95 | Was £229.99 | Save £80.04 (35%)

The beautiful Steel HR has sapphire glass on the front of the watch and an Italian leather wristband for that premium feel. Battery lasts for up to 25 days, the Steel HR is also water resistant and supports smartphone notifications. It's made of more premium materials than the HR Sport.View Deal

Withings Steel HR £159.95 | Was £204.95 | Save £45 at Amazon

Same as the above but in blue. This colour variant hasn't been this cheap before, the perfect time to invest in one. The dark blue aesthetics would even suit a suit. Or tuxedo. Or shirt. Or whatever you want to wear it with, really.View Deal

Withings Steel HR Limiter edition £159.95 | Was £219.95 | Save £60 at Amazon

Swag alert! This variant of the Steel HR comes with a Milanese gold-coloured strap. Let your colleagues envy you for your excellent style decisions. As all Steel HR watches, this one also has the automatic sport recognition feature.View Deal

Withings Steel HR £139.95 | Was £169.95 | Save £30 at Amazon

If you are after a more classic feel, the silver/white colour variant could be perfect for you. No one will be able to tell that you are wearing a smart device. It's your secret.View Deal

