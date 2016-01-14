CES 2016: the very best new gear from this year's biggest tech show

Previous Next 2/12

LG Signature OLED TV

LG's Signature range promises the best products in their particular categories, and if the Signature OLED TV is any indication it's a brand to watch out for: the LG Signature G6 OLED HDR TV is extraordinary. Instead of gimmicks like curved screens LG has concentrated on delivering stunning pictures with blacks so black that Spinal Tap would love them. It won't be cheap, but anyone who buys one is going to be very cheerful indeed.

That wasn't the only Signature product LG had to show off. It also introduced a new version of its odd Twin Wash washing machine to “take laundry to a whole new level”, with twin compartments so you can wash lights and darks simultaneously or dry in one compartment while washing in the other.