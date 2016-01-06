These are the wearables that will shape 2016

Previous Next 1/15

Introduction

The Consumer electronics Show in Las Vegas is where the tech agenda for the year is set.

Though generally it's more about TVs, audio, techy novelties (hoverboards were a big story here last year and just look at them now - they're on fire! Literally!) and, increasingly, cars and wearables have put in a significant showing this year.

We've got new brands wading in, more focus on delivering quality at less outlandish prices, and a burst of heads-up displays appearing now that the embarrassing memory of what Google Glass V1 looked like has faded (leaving only recollections of its unfulfilled promise).

These are our picks of the bunch...